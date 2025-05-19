AFREP team increases efficiency and sustainability across remote 8th Fighter Wing

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims | From left to right: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ernesto Nevado, 8th Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims | From left to right: U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ernesto Nevado, 8th Maintenance Squadron AFREP technician, Senior Airmen Michael Philip Flores Rodriguez, 8th Maintenance Squadron AFREP technician, Staff Sgt. Edgar Nava, 8th Maintenance Squadron AFREP technician and Staff Sgt. Anthony Canzoneri, 8th Maintenance Squadron AFREP non-commissioned officer in charge, pose for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2025. The strategic approach of the AFREP program allows maintainers to repair rather than replace equipment, a valuable resource that extends beyond the maintenance group and keeps essential components readily available without relying on external repair locations. (U.S. Air Force photo biy Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – In a world of ever-increasing operational costs, Airmen assigned to the 8th Maintenance Squadron Avionics Flight are finding innovative ways to save money, enhance readiness, and keep the Wolf Pack's F-16s lethal and ready to fight tonight.



Their Air Force Repair Enhancement Program is not just about fixing broken parts; it's about ingenuity, resourcefulness, and a commitment to mission success.



“The 8th Maintenance Group’s AFREP plays a critical role in sustaining the operational effectiveness of the 8th Fighter Wing and the Air Force at large,” said Tech. Sgt. James Lee, 8th MXS avionics flight section chief. “Its strategic goals focus on asset recovery and sustainment, cost avoidance and revenue generation, and mission enhancement through resource allocation.”



Some parts require being sent to another location for extreme repairs, taking anywhere from one to two weeks, depending on the part. With AFREP, those repairs can take anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes. Additional success metrics are measured by turn-in credits that track funds generated from restoring condemned items and reintegrating them into the supply system, and by avoidance costs that represent savings achieved by repairing items for other organizations, preventing the need for replacements.



“This past fiscal year, we’ve generated over $568,000 in turn-in costs and over $1 million in avoidance costs,” said Lee. “In this current fiscal year, we’ve generated $98,000 in turn-in costs and over $183,000 in avoidance costs.”



The AFREP program, while generating significant financial returns, required careful planning to navigate unforeseen obstacles.



“The transition of AFREP to the Avionics Flight presented significant challenges, requiring the team to build the program from the ground up,” said Lee. “Establishing AFREP took time, but leveraging the experience of members who had previously worked in AFREP at other duty stations was invaluable.”



“Everyone that comes to AFREP already has the specific knowledge and training needed to perform baseline electronic repairs,” said Staff Sgt. Anthony Canzoneri, 8th MXS AFREP non-commissioned officer in charge. “To be able to repair more advanced parts, the Air Force has adopted the [Miniature/Microminiature Electronics Repair and Module Test and Repair] program, a Navy certification course, as the main source of training for all AFREP technicians.”



By prioritizing in-house repairs and salvaging condemned items, AFREP significantly reduces downtime and improves the availability of crucial parts. The strategic approach allows maintainers to repair rather than replace equipment, a valuable resource that extends beyond the maintenance group and keeps essential components readily available without relying on external repair locations.



“AFREP provides an avenue of repair for equipment that normally does not have an established repair process already,” said Canzoneri. “The main benefit is that the time needed to repair a part [decreases] drastically as well as the potential cost to ship parts being completely removed – saving the Air Force time and money.”

Whether by bolstering maintenance resources, improving infrastructure, or supporting readiness efforts, AFREP ensures the wing has the means to execute its strategic priorities effectively.



“The program significantly cuts costs and generates funds for the fighter wing,” said Lee. “The financial returns generated by AFREP allow the wing to reinvest in other initiatives that align with its mission objectives.



With the 8th Fighter Wing’s remote location, the AFREP’s value extends beyond immediate maintenance needs. The program aligns with the principles of agile combat employment by fostering self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on external supply and maintenance. This skillset increases the Wing’s capability to adapt and respond effectively to dynamic operational demands.



“AFREP offers repair solutions that can benefit units across the wing,” said Lee. “Rather than allowing broken or condemned equipment to sit unused, AFREP provides an opportunity to assess and potentially restore these assets, returning them to service.”



Overall, the AFREP’s support in the wing’s sustainment efforts allows it to maximize resource efficiency and maximize the wing’s overall mission effectiveness.