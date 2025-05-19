Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A barracks building from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown being moved May...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A barracks building from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown being moved May 13, 2025, from the 1600 block to another area of the installation. Contractors moved five buildings in 2025. These buildings will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can continue in their old location on new officer quarters. The contractor moving these buildings is Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis. In 2023 during the first barracks move operations at Fort McCoy, that was the first time an effort like that took place at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy officials said. Looking back, all five of the current buildings being moved were originally built 83 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project in Fort McCoy’s 1600 block now has its full construction space open after the fifth and last World War II-era barracks was moved from the area to the 500 block on May 13.



Four World War II-era barracks buildings were already moved on Jan. 22, Feb. 12-13, March 18, and April 16. The movement of the last building went as fast as the fourth — less than a day. Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis., is the contractor doing the building moving with wheels and remote control powered by a generator.



Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) planners have said a plan was previously worked out with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the contractor to move the five old barracks buildings to the 500 block of Fort McCoy in these moves. The buildings are temporarily set in that block until new locations are determined.



In this fifth move, the movers had ideal weather to get it done with partly sunny skies and moderate temperatures.



DPW officials have said the movement of these buildings is historical in that it’s only the second time that barracks from 1942 are being moved to be reused at the installation. Four barracks were moved in 2023 and then reset in three different blocks on the post.



Built in 1942, these buildings were “state-of-the-art” and made then-Camp McCoy one of the “premier training facilities” preparing troops for the war effort. The Aug. 28, 1942, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper talked about the new barracks 83 years ago.



In an article entitled, “Soldiers await moving orders to new McCoy,” they stated service members were getting ready to move.



“Trees to the right of them, trees to the left of them; barracks in front of them; with Mother Nature casting her magic spell all around such will be the future surroundings of those who will move to the new camp area,” the article states.



“One of the largest and most modern Army camps, the new Camp McCoy, located further inland than the old one, will offer its personnel the best that any Army camp can afford with its two spacious service clubs, its numerous theaters with its large seating capacity, its chapels, and its unlimited recreational facilities,” the article states.



“The greatest innovation to the personnel no doubt will be the opportunity to dwell in the most modern barracks with the privilege of taking a shower in one’s own home instead of hiking to distant points to cleanse oneself,” according to the story. “So, it is with great impatier…that those who are soon to dwell in this Army paradise are awaiting impatiently for their migration to the new Camp McCoy.”



In the Sept. 4, 1942, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper, in another article, “Spectators praise new camp site,” some history of how the “New Camp” came to life is shared.



“The public came. The public saw. The public praised,” the article states. “Yes Soldiers, nearly 50,000 persons stared with pop-eyed amazement at the wonders of new Camp McCoy … when they came as guests in answer to the open house invitation of Camp Commander Col. George M. MacMullin.



“Roads, from every direction from miles around, were jammed with motor vehicles. Our visitors came in automobiles, trucks, taxicabs, and buses — an endless stream — almost bumper to bumper,” the article states. “According to Provost Marshal Capt. Hans R. Biegel, former sheriff of this county, it was the largest crowd of visitors he had ever seen. Expressions of delight at the beautiful buildings were heard on all sides. High praise was sounded at the efficient manner in which traffic was handled through the immense camp area. Not a word of dissatisfaction came from anyone. Members of the post and 732nd Military Police units acted as escorts and street guides were showered with compliments.”



Fort McCoy DPW officials will determine the next course of action with the five moved buildings at a later date, they said. In the meantime, construction will now continue on the officer’s quarters project. That project is coordinated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



