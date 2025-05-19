From murals to memories: How one Airman uses art to give back

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Amid the busy day-to-day responsibilities of military duty, one Airman is using her artistic talent to uplift those around her.



As a dedicated service member, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Briana Antoine-Bazan, 62d Aerial Port Squadron air terminal operations center information controller and currently 62d Airlift Wing protocol NCO in charge, spends her duty day fulfilling her role in supporting the 62d AW’s mission. In her spare time, she brings another kind of service to life, one that spreads joy, connection and inspiration.



Driven by a passion for creativity and a desire to make a difference, Antoine has found ways to use her artistic talent to give back to her community. Over the past seven years in the Air Force, whether through custom artwork for units she’s a part of, or heartfelt paintings for children at the base hospital, her creativity is leaving a lasting impact.



"Art has always been a part of my life," said Antoine. "I’ve loved making a mess and creating things for as long as I can remember. I adore all forms of art from performances, poetry, audio and visuals.”



She explained her inspiration stems from the way she interprets each request and transforms them into designs that are meaningful and stir emotion. She takes time to understand the individuals, unit and spaces her creations are designed to reflect.



“I don’t know if it’s ‘my style’, but I love vibrant colors and when images hold a greater meaning or more than one. So, I’ll often try to incorporate meanings into my artwork by gathering backgrounds from people or venues.”



Antoine described one of her most unique projects which began during a challenging time in her life, her own cancer treatment. Placed in a pediatric unit for a clinical trial, she noticed the empty hospital walls and thought of the young patients.



"If I, as an adult, felt terrible already, I couldn’t imagine what the kids who were also being treated must have felt," she said.



Determined to bring some extra warmth into the space, she remembers asking the nurses if she could contribute personalized artwork, and they welcomed her idea.



"I found something to do that made me happy," Antoine said. “I drew up [other patients’] favorite cartoons in different styles for the nurses to hangup wherever they saw fit.”



Antoine mentioned some of her artwork stills hangs in the hospital today.



"To this day, if they want a new painting, all they have to do is call, and I’ll get it to them as soon as possible,” stated Antoine.



Her fellow Airmen admire not just her skill but her generosity. Whether it’s a custom pet portrait or a specially designed coin, her art strengthens the bond among those she serves with.



Antoine reflected on the opportunity to design the 62d AW command chief’s coin.



“I was so honored when she green lit the final product, not just that but Chief Master Sgt. Korchak-Campbell also presented me the first one,” said Antoine. “She has no idea how much that meant to me as an Airman and an artist to see something you created be considered good enough to be given out as an award, and now in your possession. It’s a strange mix of feelings and I’m just grateful.”



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristy Korchak-Campbell, 62d AW command chief, highlighted Antoine’s exceptional professionalism and the qualities that make her a standout NCO.



“SSgt Antoine is the full package and offers every attribute we want in our NCOs,” said Korchak-Campbell. “She brings vision to life, she cares, and she demonstrates excellence and a genuine commitment to the mission and those around her. Her contributions have a lasting impact and embody the highest standards of service.”



Through talent and kindness, Antoine proves that service extends beyond duty, it’s also about bringing connection, inspiration and unity to those around her.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 17:12 Story ID: 498627 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From murals to memories: How one Airman uses art to give back, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.