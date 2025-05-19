168th Wing Partners with IRT to Deliver Modern Connectivity to Remote Areas of Alaska

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Philip Nelson and Master Sgt. Jonathan Wilson of the 168th Communications...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Philip Nelson and Master Sgt. Jonathan Wilson of the 168th Communications Flight pose for a photo while installing broadband satellite, and 5 G Cellular Service in Shishmaref, Alaska. The installation, completed over five demanding days, was part of a larger initiative funded by a $29.5 million grant awarded to Alaska Tribal Networks, a nonprofit focused on expanding broadband access to rural villages. The recent Shishmaref deployment marked the beginning of a broader plan that includes coordinating the provision of Broadband satellite and 5G fixed and mobile wireless services in 45 communities across the Arctic. Nelson and Wilson of the 168 CF and ATS Lead Technician Brian Vaughn collaborated closely with the Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program to execute the installation in Shishmaref. They extended the existing Starlink service from a community building into a 4G/5G broadcast signal, blanketing the entire village with reliable connectivity. see less | View Image Page

SHISHMAREF, Alaska — In the icy expanse of Northwest Alaska under the biting chill of Arctic winter conditions, a team of communications specialists from the Alaska Air National Guard's 168th Wing and Alaska Tribal Spectrum completed a telecommunications installation that will bring modern connectivity to one of Alaska's remote communities. Through a partnership among Alaska Tribal Spectrum, the Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training, and the 168th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard, the village of Shishmaref now has access to no-cost broadband internet and cellular service, powered by Starlink and 5G technology.



The installation, completed over five demanding days, was part of a larger initiative funded by a $29.5 million grant awarded to Alaska Tribal Networks, a nonprofit focused on expanding broadband access to rural villages. The recent Shishmaref deployment marked the beginning of a broader plan that includes coordinating the provision of Broadband satellite and 5G fixed and mobile wireless services in 45 communities across the Arctic.



Master Sgt. Philip Nelson and Master Sgt. Jonathan Wilson of the 168th Communications Flight and ATS Lead Technician Brian Vaughn collaborated closely with the IRT program to execute the installation in Shishmaref. They extended the existing Starlink service from a community building into a 4G/5G broadcast signal, blanketing the entire village with reliable connectivity.



While some future installations will require full tower builds and communications containers, the Shishmaref installation was able to be accomplished using existing infrastructure.



Although the team faced freezing winds and snowdrifts during setup, they accomplished the mission.



Drawing on their Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force backgrounds, Nelson and Wilson brought the technical skills needed to hit the ground running to support ATS. Their initial trip focused on understanding the project's logistics.



Capt. Elizabeth Carter, 168th Communications Flight Commander, who has helped oversee planning elements, explained, "These missions address both a military training requirement and a real-world need in Alaska's remote communities.



As the 168th Wing Airmen continue to support future Innovative Readiness Training installations, each mission will further enhance operational capability and deployment readiness, increasing the skills of the infrastructure career field.



"This training directly ties into telecom infrastructure work in real-world environments," said Nelson.



Training will include cable routing, cable termination, rooftop tower work, power generation, safety, grounding, tower climbing, equipment and antenna installation, RF awareness, cable touting, fiber, coaxial handling, Starlink configuration, and 5G Cellular Service, all essential skills in the infrastructure career field. IRT is a hands-on training platform, and the installations will double as a field classroom.



IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services, including healthcare, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity, with lasting benefits for the communities it serves.



In addition to its technical impact, the project fostered a deep sense of community and purpose. Elders like Elbert, 78, thanked the team for the safety and access the service would bring during emergencies.



"This project was about connecting people, bridging gaps, and serving communities," said Nelson. "Seeing the effects of the mission, seeing what we are doing, why we are there, the results, and that you are providing a service to a community is rewarding."

Shishmaref, with its warm and welcoming residents, exemplified the spirit of rural Alaska. "The mission was physically demanding, but incredibly rewarding."



"We thought it would be a good opportunity—not just to apply our skills in a challenging environment, but to make a real difference for a community," said Wilson. "Increasing speed and availability."

Everyone was interested in the service and being able to stay connected. Nelson said, "I made the comment, this is so cool to come out here and be disconnected, and they made the comment, I can watch the news more. I came out here to get away from the hustle and bustle."

Nelson said it was like the term' island time' and was essentially village time.



"It puts things into perspective," Nelson said. "You see the priority of the day and things they focus on – You would see a fishing party going out."

The team camped at the local high school alongside other military personnel who were simultaneously conducting a medical IRT mission. They ate MREs and worked long hours.



This mission was the first of many. The 168 WG, ATS, and IRT are now coordinating with more than 45 communities, with 14 Starlink sites expected to deliver both fixed and mobile 5G wireless services. Each village will present unique logistical and environmental challenges, but the groundwork has been laid for continued success.



From places such as Diomede and throughout rural Alaska, the mission is clear: expand access, train the force, and ensure cutting-edge connectivity for Alaska's most remote villages.



The project is expected to significantly increase connection speeds and reliability in the villages by up to 10 times compared to previous capabilities.