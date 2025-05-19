BACH Announces Available Services Memorial Day Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA

Photo By Justin Moeller | 2707988158For over a decade, the Fort Campbell Boots Display stood as a powerful...... read more read more Photo By Justin Moeller | 2707988158For over a decade, the Fort Campbell Boots Display stood as a powerful testament to sacrifice and selflessness, each pair of boots honoring a life lost in service. The final scheduled display will take place May 19–26, 2025, marking the end of this moving tradition. Though the display will conclude, its significance will endure as the focus transitions to the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument—providing a year-round place of reflection and healing. The military community is one of resilience, strength, and remembrance. As we bid farewell to the Boots Display, we carry forward its spirit in new and lasting ways. see less | View Image Page

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Friday, May 23, and the Memorial Day Monday, May 26.



Friday, May 23

Emergency services:

Emergency Center, Labor and Delivery are Open 24/7:



Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.

All Behavioral Health Services and specialty clinics

Dental Clinics will consolidate to Kuhn Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270-412-6027 or 270-412-6028.

Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies



Memorial Day - Monday, May 26



BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery

Inpatient Services



For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.



Outpatient Services:

All outpatient services are closed in observance of the holiday.



For Expectant Mothers:

Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.

Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.



Additional Services:

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.



Behavioral Health 24/7 Services: For behavioral health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866-966-1020, email or chat. Anyone needing emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.



MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.



Appointments:

To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



All outpatient services reopen normal hours Tuesday, May 27.