Real Talk at Fort Bragg’s CAC: Updates, Upgrades & More

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bragg, home of the Airborne and Special Operations Forces, hosted its quarterly Community Action Council Meeting, bringing together military leaders, directorates, and community representatives on May 21 at the Iron Mike Conference Center. The gathering covered important updates from the installation and surrounding areas, including city initiatives, medical services, emergency response, family programs, and more.



Lt. Gen. Greg Anderson, Senior Commander of the Installation and Commander of the 18th Airborne Corps, opened the meeting by emphasizing the importance of community support and engagement, thanking teams across Fort Bragg for their ongoing efforts. He encouraged residents to help incoming families settle in and acknowledged the financial constraints and transportation challenges affecting summer moves.



“There's a lot of anxiety during PCS season, whether it's the Soldier, the spouse, or the children,” said Anderson. “All of them go through that together, and we need to help them out.”



The Fort Bragg 2030 campaign continues to outline long-term goals and quick wins to improve the installation. Housing provider Corvias announced roof replacements and soft floor repairs, with 400 homes undergoing renovations to increase availability. Garrison leaders urged residents to voice concerns during housing town halls.



Col. Chad Mixon, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, spoke about the future of Stryker Golf Course, revealing plans to transform it into a community hub with running trails, an amphitheater, and an entertainment center. A QR code survey will soon be released to gather community input.



“We're going to send out a QR code soon, and we're going to fish for ideas,” said Mixon. “We’ll rank order them and then we’re going to start going after those ideas.”



One of the biggest announcements of the day was the long-awaited arrival of Buffalo Wild Wings, set to open in late spring at the Smoke Bomb Hill area. Leaders see it as a game changer, offering Soldiers, families, and civilians a new spot to unwind.



With hopes of rekindling the camaraderie once found at the Officer’s Club and NCO’s Club, the venue aims to bring back gathering traditions in a modern, casual setting.



“On Friday afternoons, we could go over to the club before going home after a long week," said, Mixon. “I think Buffalo Wild Wings will be the start of that old tradition.”



A variety of events were announced, offering opportunities for recreation and celebration:



• Army 250th Birthday Celebration on June 14, with a gala event at Iron Mike Conference Center on June 18, featuring keynote speaker Gen. Andrew Poppas, Commander of the U.S. Army Forces Command.

• Red, White & Boom Fest on June 28, featuring performances from Ludacris, Neon Trees, and Parmalee.

• Vacation Bible School at Devers Elementary (June 16–20) and Linden Oaks (June 23–27).



Garrison leaders highlighted health and safety concerns, including back-to-school immunization clinics and the importance of registering for Real ID to ensure access to upcoming events. There is other alternative identification cards accepted at the Fort Bragg access control points that will grant access to the installation.



Speeding enforcement remains strict—over 6,000 citations issued, with severe penalties for violations from the start of the speed abatement campaign in 2023. Exceptional Family Member Program accessibility concerns were also discussed, including the need for more wheelchair-accessible restrooms and specialized changing areas for older children.



“We have the space required for changing tables, but we do not have the funds,” said Casey Clark, EFMP Family Support Manager. “Hopefully, with the successful improvements we're making here at Fort Bragg, we will receive additional funding.”



The meeting closed with discussions on unresolved concerns:



• Smoke Bomb Hill Express parking violations, where long-term parking by Army Special Warfare Center and School students has prevented patron access. Additional signage has been posted, and SWCS leadership has issued new guidelines on where students can park.

• The Fort Bragg EFMP program seeks funding to improve accessibility. Proposed enhancements include life skills rooms, automatic doors, adaptive furniture, and bathroom upgrades at key locations like Womack Army Medical Center and the Soldier Support Center.



The CAC meetings are held quarterly to address concerns, provide solutions, and keep the community informed. The next scheduled meetings will take place on August 20 and November 19, encouraging continued engagement from Soldiers, Families, and local leaders.



For more details, updates and programs, contact Fort Bragg’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation Office at https://bragg.armymwr.com/.