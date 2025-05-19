21st ATF excels in austere environment during CHAOS RISING

Airmen from the 21st Air Task Force honed their expeditionary readiness during exercise CHAOS RISING at the Combat Support Training Range at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 4 – 12, 2025.

The exercise—aligned with the “prepare” phase of the Air Force Force Generation

model—simulated real-world operations in austere conditions with limited logistical

support. Airmen practiced Agile Combat Employment tactics designed to increase

combat resilience, strengthen global deterrence, and complicate adversary planning.

“Our hope is that Airmen learn they are more than just their Air Force Specialty Codes,”

said Col. Thomas Walsh, 21st ATF commander. “They are part of something bigger

when they come together as multi-functional teams.”

The training brought together Airmen from Dyess AFB, Robins AFB, Moody AFB, Joint

Base Charleston, and medical personnel from Eglin AFB to form the core of the 21st

Combat Air Base Squadron—21st ATF’s primary base operations support unit.

“I’m grateful for all of our mission partners,” said Walsh. “They have offered their best

to help the 21st ATF achieve success and thrive in chaos.”

Participants gained hands-on experience in mission planning, base defense, logistics, and

distributed command and control.

“Each day we wake up, team up, and learn about different AFSCs and how they

contribute to the mission,” said Staff Sgt. Rikki Nye, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron water

and fuel systems maintenance technician. “Working with different people highlights what

it means to be mission ready.”

Throughout the exercise, evaluators assessed performance to verify readiness benchmarks

and refine expeditionary tactics. Lessons learned will shape future iterations of ACE

implementation across the Air Force.

“Airmen across the spectrum—different AFSCs, ranks, and experience levels—have

come together to build cohesive teams and accomplish mission-ready training,” said

Walsh. “They’re doing things they didn’t think were possible. I’m proud of how far

we’ve come, and I look forward to where we’re going.”

CHAOS RISING reinforced the 21st ATF’s role as a pathfinding force—testing new command and control concepts while developing Airmen capable of executing critical missions from anywhere in the world.

