Kentucky Recruiting Battalion Gets New Commander

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion has a new leader as Lt. Col. Jason W. Mendez relinquished command of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion to Lt. Col. Stephen T. Strack during a change of command ceremony at the Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center, May 20, 2025.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents the orderly transfer of authority and responsibility. Attended by family, friends, fellow Guardsmen, and senior leadership, the ceremony highlighted the achievements of Mendez and welcomed Strack to his new role.



Mendez, who has led the Recruiting and Retention Battalion since May of 2023, was recognized for his steadfast leadership and numerous accomplishments, including strengthening statewide enlistment efforts and fostering a culture of professionalism and excellence within the unit.



According to Mendez, as of today, the Kentucky National Guard is number 3 out of 54 states and territories in terms of greatest percent increase in end strength for the last 12-months.



“This is a result of a collective effort involving each of our units across the state. What this battalion has done to contribute to the success just purely remarkable,” said Mendez.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Lear, director of the joint staff for the Kentucky National Guard, praised Mendez’s leadership during a challenging recruiting environment.



“Jason, you’ve led the battalion through a very challenging period,” said Lear. “You met this challenge head on with a proactive approach. Your team, with your leadership, set goals, went to work and made mission.”



Lear also thanked Mendez’s family for their support of Jason and talked about how it set him up for success throughout his command. He also issued a challenge to the incoming commander for him -- 7,000 Soldiers in the Kentucky National Guard by 2027.



Strack assumed command with a distinguished record of service and a commitment to building upon the strong foundation laid by his predecessor. In his remarks, Strack expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead, and emphasized the importance of mentorship, community engagement, and resilience in future recruiting efforts.



“I’m a servant leader,” said Strack. “I put a lot of thought into every decision I make, and I don’t take it lightly, I’ll give you all 110 percent, every day. It’s such an honor to serve with you all and an honor to be in command.”



The Kentucky National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion continues to play a vital role in shaping the future force, ensuring that the Guard remains ready and capable to serve both the commonwealth and the nation.

