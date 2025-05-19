Mobile District to begin repairs at West Point Dam this fall

MOBILE, Ala. – This fall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, will begin scheduled repairs to the concrete pier between spillway gates 5 and 6 at West Point Dam in West Point, Georgia.



To minimize disruptions to recreational activities, West Point Dam will maintain routine operations through the end of July. Beginning in August, a scheduled drawdown will be implemented to achieve the necessary lake elevation of 625 feet mean sea level by October 1st.



The drawdown sequence will occur at a steady rate from elevation 635 feet to elevation 625 feet as weather conditions permit. The reservoir should reach elevation 630 feet by Labor Day and was chosen to balance the project’s flood risk management, hydropower, and recreation missions. The drawdown will continue until the reservoir reaches the target elevation of 625 feet by Oct. 1.



Spillway gate maintenance is scheduled from Oct. 1, 2025, to Jan. 15, 2026. As conditions allow, the lake level will gradually return to normal following the completion of maintenance.



For more information, contact the West Point Project Manager’s Office at (706) 645-2937.

