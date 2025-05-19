Temporary Closure of Recreational Parks

MOBILE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District, which oversees operations of numerous recreation sites throughout the southeast, will close several campgrounds and beaches ahead of the 2025 recreation season.



USACE staff will continue to prioritize tasks essential to public health and safety, such as dam operations for flood protection and emergency response readiness. The following recreational areas will see limiting operations due to staffing shortfalls, or potentially closed to allow full services at adjacent areas. This decision comes after careful consideration of the safety and security of all visitors.



The well-being of our community is our top priority, and the current staffing levels do not allow us to maintain the necessary safety measures within our parks. This includes essential services such as park supervision, maintenance, and safety monitoring that ensure a secure and enjoyable environment for all visitors.



We will be continually assessing and reassessing closures throughout the summer. We encourage visitors to check the current operational status of USACE recreation areas for any restrictions or safety alerts prior to visiting.



The following parks are currently affected by this closure:



Alatoona Lake: Victoria Day Use Area; Payne Campground.



Appalachicola-Chatthooche-Flint: Public Shoreline Area.



Black Warrior & Tombigbee Lakes: Arcola, Blue Creek, Deerlick Creek, Service Park.



Okatibbee Lake: Pine Springs.



Walter F. George: Bluff Creek Day Use Area, Hardridge Creek Camground.



Lake George W. Andrews: East Bank Day Use Area/Lower Pool.



Lake Sidney Lanier: Balus Creek, Belton Bridge, Burton Mill, Keiths Bridge, Little Hall, Little Ridge, Little River, Long Hollow, Luna, Mountain View, Old Federal Day Use, Robinson, Sardis Creek, Simpson, Thompson Bridge, Tidwell, Two Mile, Upper Overlook, Van Pugh North & South, Vanns Tavern.



The closures will remain in effect until we can adequately address the staffing shortages. Visitors are encouraged to check our website or social media channels for updates regarding the reopening of the parks and for any alternative recreational options in the area.



We appreciate the community's understanding and support during this challenging time.



For further information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at cesam-pa@usace.army.mil





