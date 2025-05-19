Getting to know Airmen of the 87th Aerial Port Squadron

The Air Force Reserve has many different facets that forge it into a lethal fighting force. One of them is the career history an Airmen carries with them – some straight from basic training, some from other bases and some from other branches of the military.



Tech. Sgt. Danny Newman, 87th Aerial Port Squadron joint inspection supervisor craftsman, started his career in the military as a Soldier in the U.S. Army, military police to be specific.



“My plan was to go active duty, but my mom had big plans for me to go to college,” Newman said.



Newman ended up serving eight years total in the Army Reserve. After three years of separation, he decided to make his way to the Air Force.



“I had the itch to get back in, and I figured if I was going to do it, I wanted to experience a different branch,” Newman added.



Newman is now going on 18 years of service and plans to finish his time out with the 87th APS.



“I love the 87th,” Newman said. “I know people say this all the time, but we really are like one big family.”



Another ex-military police officer is Tech. Sgt. Justin Daley, 87th APS air freight craftsman. Daley was prior active-duty with Air Force security forces.



After four years, he transferred to the Reserve, 445th Security Forces Squadron. He served the SFS for ten years before deciding to make the switch.



A unique aspect of Daley’s story is that his military journey is similar to the same path his father had.



“He did six years active as security forces when I was a child,” Daley said. “Then, he went Reserve in the 87th Aerial Port. He stayed with the 87th until he retired.”



Although he said he has some catching up to do, Daley still plans on finishing out his time in the Air Force Reserve with the 87th APS.



“I like the job, but I am still learning and understanding everything,” Daley said, adding that although he has hit all the training marks to be a seven level in the career field, he personally doesn’t feel as proficient as someone who had done all their time with APS.



Prior active-duty services seems to be a trend with Airmen, and that applies to Senior Airman Trenden Fox, 87th APS air freight journeyman. Fox made his start in the Air Force with vehicle maintenance.



“I was in my fifth or sixth year, with a base of preference at Davis-Monthan AFB, and it was nothing but deploy, deploy, deploy,” Fox said.



Finding out his wife was pregnant and knowing he didn’t want that kind of life for his family, Fox said he pursued the Air Force Reserve.



Fox has now been at the 87th APS for three years.



“I like this a lot more than active duty,” Fox said. “The Reserve gave me the opportunity to chase a passion of mine on the civilian side [as a personal trainer]. I love it, the best job I’ve ever had. And the fact that I get to do that job and still serve – that’s what I’ve always wanted to do."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 15:23 Story ID: 498611 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting to know Airmen of the 87th Aerial Port Squadron, by TSgt Joel McCullough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.