Notice to Boaters: Interruptions to Black Rock Lock Traffic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District will conduct drilling as part of a geotechnical investigation in the Black Rock Lock from May 29 through June 6, causing an interruption to traffic through the lock.



During this period, passage through the lock by recreational vessels will only be available from May 31 through June 1, during regular operating hours.



From May 29-30 and June 2-6, commercial vessels must give 48 hours’ notice to the lockmaster to coordinate travel through the lock. No recreational vessels will be permitted to transit the lock during these dates. Commercial are given preference to ensure the flow of commerce between Lake Erie, the Black Rock Channel, and the upper Niagara River.



The lockmaster and Black Rock Lock staff can be contacted by phone at 716-879-4403 and by radio on VHF-16.



The geotechnical investigation will include core drilling for 12 hours each day by barge. The barge will be unable to move during the 12-hour period. Drilling will mainly be conducted during daytime hours but may include nighttime operation as needed.



The investigation will assess the operational efficiency of the lock as part of regular maintenance and phased updates to ensure safe navigation for the thousands of commercial and recreational vessels that pass through it each year.



For more information about the Black Rock Lock visit: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Display/Article/3638223/black-rock-lock/



Learn about the impact of the Black Rock Lock in 2024: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/489038/thats-wrap-black-rock-lock-looks-back-2024



Photos of Black Rock Lock operations available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720312906846/





The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 14:56 Story ID: 498605 Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US Hometown: GRAND ISLAND, NEW YORK, US Hometown: NORTH TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, US Hometown: TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Notice to Boaters: Interruptions to Black Rock Lock Traffic, by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.