“Public Works Essential to the Navy’s Global Mission” -- NAVFAC Washington Public Works director

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In celebration of National Public Works Week (May 18-24), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington highlights the critical role its Public Works professionals play in maintaining the Department of Defense's position as the most agile and lethal force in the world.



"Public Works is essential to the Navy's global mission," said Cmdr. Robert Thompson, Public Works director at NAVFAC Washington. "Through our management of infrastructure, facilities, transportation, utilities and maintenance, we ensure both a high quality of life and mission readiness across our installations."



This impact is particularly significant within Navy District Washington, where NAVFAC Washington's Public Works Directorate and Public Works Departments (PWDs) deliver specialized expertise in facilities, utilities, energy, transportation and infrastructure. Their work directly supports key stakeholders including the Chief of Naval Operations and the Commandant of the Marine Corps, ensuring these leaders can focus on warfighter readiness and global naval operations.



The theme of this year's Public Works Week -- "People, Purpose, Presence" --resonates deeply with NAVFAC Washington's mission. As Thompson explains, "Meeting the needs of people is what gives public works its sense of purpose. Many times, public works professionals will never meet those whose lives have been impacted because when things are going right, no one knows that public works is there."



NAVFAC Washington consistently delivers high-quality Public Works products and services that support the warfighter. Thompson highlighted the recent work of the PWD Bethesda team as an example of the criticality of Public Works, noting their emergency utility response that addressed immediate infrastructure failures while simultaneously developing long-term installation plans and investments.



"This dual focus on both crisis management and future planning showcases how our Public Works staff is critical not just to today's operations, but to ensuring the Navy's effectiveness for decades to come," Thompson added.



As National Public Works Week continues, Thompson thanked his team: "Your dedication to maintaining our infrastructure, facilities and essential services is the backbone of our Navy's mission readiness and the well-being of our community. Your hard work and expertise, especially during challenging times, are deeply appreciated and vital to our success."



NAVFAC Washington plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers best-value public works, utilities, transportation, environmental, real property, energy and facilities engineering and acquisition services to support Naval District Washington; Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Installations; and Federal activities throughout the National Capital Region.

