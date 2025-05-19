U.S. Army War College Hosts 4th Annual Strategy Competition

Photo By Robert Martin | The winning team from the 2025 Strategy Competition held at Army War College's Root...... read more read more Photo By Robert Martin | The winning team from the 2025 Strategy Competition held at Army War College's Root Hall from 24 - 26 April is the U.S. Army War College's National Security Policy Program Team A, (Lt. Col. Rachel Downing, Lt. Col. Steven Chu, Mr. Paul Mazzucco, Col. Matthew Bejcek and Lt. Col. Julianna Rodriguez) demonstrating outstanding strategic insight and presentation skills. see less | View Image Page

Recently, the U.S. Army War College hosted its 4th Annual Strategy Competition. Over three intense days and five rigorous rounds, teams from premier institutions worldwide gathered in Carlisle to tackle one of today's most pressing strategic challenges: deterring large-scale combat with the People's Republic of China (PRC).

A Whole-of-Government Approach to Real-World Challenges

This year's competition tasked participants with developing and presenting comprehensive, whole-of-government strategies to address the scenario. The event brought together tomorrow's top civilian, military, and allied leaders and educators, offering them a unique opportunity to reflect on the complexities of strategic practice and to hone the rigor and due diligence required in national security and military affairs.

Participants benefit from exposure to diverse perspectives, including those of international partners, and learn to operate within real-world constraints and uncertainties. The event fosters critical thinking, teamwork, and the ability to communicate complex ideas clearly under pressure

Celebrating Excellence in Strategy

This year's winner is the U.S. Army War College's National Security Policy Program Team A, (Lt. Col. Rachel Downing, Lt. Col. Steven Chu, Mr. Paul Mazzucco, Col. Matthew Bejcek and Lt. Col. Julianna Rodriguez) demonstrating outstanding strategic insight and presentation skills. Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (Frederick Lee, Sara Godfrey, Michelle Lee, Matthew Gerson, Ben Kava and Alei Rizvi) earned a well-deserved second place, showcasing the depth of talent and expertise at the event.

The competition also welcomed distinguished teams from the following institutions:

• Australian War College

• École de Guerre

• Tufts University – Fletcher School

• University of Texas – Clements Center

• NYU – Center for Global Affairs

• George Washington University – Elliott School

• U.S. Military Academy – Defense and Strategic Studies

• National War College

• Eisenhower School

• College of International Security Affairs

• Naval War College

• Air University – Joint All-Domain Strategists

A Collaborative Effort

Special thanks to our distinguished panel of judges: Steve Biddle, Risa Brooks, Bob Cassidy, Frank Hoffman, Clare Lockhart, Ling Yung, Antulio Echevarria and Carrie Lee. Their expertise and thoughtful evaluations enriched the experience for all participants.

Additionally, we extend our gratitude to Monica Taliani, who provided constructive feedback to teams on their presentation and communication techniques, further enhancing the competition's educational value.

The Strategy Competition reinforced the U.S. Army War College's commitment to developing strategic leaders capable of navigating the complexities of modern security challenges. We look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence and innovation.