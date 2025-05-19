Soldiers at Camp Butmir Support NATO Operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Camp Butmir, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Soldiers assigned to the NATO Support Element (NSE) at Camp Butmir continue to provide critical support to multinational forces, ensuring smooth operations and fostering international cooperation. Recently, a group of Soldiers shared their experiences supporting NATO's mission and the vital role they play within the international community.

The Soldiers, including Staff Sergeant Cynthia Phomma, Staff Sergeant Veronique McCurdy, and Sergeant First Class Joseph Elmore from the Oregon National Guard, discussed their mission to support the NATO headquarters through administrative and logistical tasks. Their daily responsibilities include managing property, facilitating supply trips to neighboring bases, helping soldiers with mail, and most importantly, supporting U.S. DoD personnel who are entering and leaving the country.

“We are their first point of contact when arriving at the airport, supporting them throughout their stay, and ensuring they are well taken care of,” said Staff Sergeant Phomma. “It's about creating a friendly face and making sure they can focus on their duties.”

Managing the NSE is no small task, with logistical support having to be organized well in advance. “Anytime we need supplies, we need to coordinate with Area Support Group Balkans down at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo,” says Sergeant First Class Joseph Elmore. “Then to pick it up means traveling through Montenegro, Albania, and Kosovo which is typically a four-day trip on top of the time it takes for supplies to get in, so we want to make sure we plan our needs well in advance.”

The team highlighted the importance of fostering camaraderie and cultural connections. The NSE helps all U.S. personnel stationed at Camp Butmir have a little slice of home on a busy NATO base. Celebrating holidays together, sharing meals, and hosting events for the team strengthens bonds despite the demanding environment. Everyone is welcome, from newly enlisted soldiers on their first deployment, to seasoned Generals commanding NATO forces abroad.

“I think one of my biggest accomplishments is being able to be present and supportive for everyone who comes through our office,” shared SSG Phomma. “Building friendships and with both our U.S. servicemembers as well as the other countries on base is a great opportunity.”

As these Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers continue to finish out their deployment this summer, they remain committed to their mission: supporting NATO allies, maintaining international partnerships, and ensuring the safety and success of their fellow Service Members.

