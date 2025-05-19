USACE, Chicago District receives more than $255 million in Civil Works Appropriations for the continuation of FY25 work plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District will receive a total of $255.3 million in funding under the Army Civil Works Programs. The amount covers costs for construction and operation & maintenance on projects on the FY25 work plan. The Chicago District’s area of responsibility includes water resource development in the Chicago metropolitan area, upper Illinois River watershed, Lake Michigan watershed in Wisconsin and upper Wabash River watershed in Indiana, covering an area of about 31,500 square miles.
The work plan funds include $132.4 million for operations & maintenance and $122.9 million for construction.
Total funding for work across the Chicago District:
Illinois: $223.9 million
Indiana: $13.4 million
Wisconsin: $18 million
Projects to receive construction investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:
T.J. O’Brien Lock & Dam, IL (Major Rehabilitation): $122,900,000
Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:
Illinois: $100,969,060
Calumet Harbor and River $5,679,000
Chicago Harbor $11,350,000
Chicago River $729,000
Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal Dispersal Barriers $17,979,000
Illinois Waterway $61,503,000
Inspection of Completed Works $2,284,000
Lake Michigan Diversion $1,325,000
Project Conditions Survey $104,060
Waukegan Harbor $16,000
Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:
Indiana: $13,420,480
Burns Waterway Harbor $377,000
Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor $9,000
Indiana Harbor $5,891,000
Inspection of Completed Work $1,032,000
J. Edward Roush Lake $1,795,000
Michigan City Harbor $11,000
Mississinewa Lake $1,875,000
Project Condition Surveys $187,480
Salamonie Lake $2,243,000
Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:
Wisconsin: $18,026,000
Algoma Harbor $5,000
Fox River $4,339,000
Green Bay Harbor $3,668,000
Kenosha Harbor $5,000
Kewaunee Harbor $13,000
Manitowoc Harbor $5,000
Milwaukee Harbor $3,669,000
Oconto Harbor $305,000
Pensaukee Harbor $4,000
Port Washington Harbor $5,000
Sheboygan Harbor $3,805,000
Sturgeon Bay Harbor and Lake Michigan Ship Canal $2,191,000
Two Rivers Harbor $12,000
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers entire Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan summary can be found here: https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/budget/#Work-Plans.
