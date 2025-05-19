Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, Chicago District receives more than $255 million in Civil Works Appropriations for the continuation of FY25 work plan

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Story by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District will receive a total of $255.3 million in funding under the Army Civil Works Programs. The amount covers costs for construction and operation & maintenance on projects on the FY25 work plan. The Chicago District’s area of responsibility includes water resource development in the Chicago metropolitan area, upper Illinois River watershed, Lake Michigan watershed in Wisconsin and upper Wabash River watershed in Indiana, covering an area of about 31,500 square miles.

    The work plan funds include $132.4 million for operations & maintenance and $122.9 million for construction.

    Total funding for work across the Chicago District:
    Illinois: $223.9 million
    Indiana: $13.4 million
    Wisconsin: $18 million

    Projects to receive construction investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:
    T.J. O’Brien Lock & Dam, IL (Major Rehabilitation): $122,900,000


    Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:
    Illinois: $100,969,060

    Calumet Harbor and River $5,679,000
    Chicago Harbor $11,350,000
    Chicago River $729,000
    Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal Dispersal Barriers $17,979,000
    Illinois Waterway $61,503,000
    Inspection of Completed Works $2,284,000
    Lake Michigan Diversion $1,325,000
    Project Conditions Survey $104,060
    Waukegan Harbor $16,000


    Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:
    Indiana: $13,420,480

    Burns Waterway Harbor $377,000
    Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor $9,000
    Indiana Harbor $5,891,000
    Inspection of Completed Work $1,032,000
    J. Edward Roush Lake $1,795,000
    Michigan City Harbor $11,000
    Mississinewa Lake $1,875,000
    Project Condition Surveys $187,480
    Salamonie Lake $2,243,000


    Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:
    Wisconsin: $18,026,000

    Algoma Harbor $5,000
    Fox River $4,339,000
    Green Bay Harbor $3,668,000
    Kenosha Harbor $5,000
    Kewaunee Harbor $13,000
    Manitowoc Harbor $5,000
    Milwaukee Harbor $3,669,000
    Oconto Harbor $305,000
    Pensaukee Harbor $4,000
    Port Washington Harbor $5,000
    Sheboygan Harbor $3,805,000
    Sturgeon Bay Harbor and Lake Michigan Ship Canal $2,191,000
    Two Rivers Harbor $12,000

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers entire Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan summary can be found here: https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/budget/#Work-Plans.

