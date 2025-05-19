USACE, Chicago District receives more than $255 million in Civil Works Appropriations for the continuation of FY25 work plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District will receive a total of $255.3 million in funding under the Army Civil Works Programs. The amount covers costs for construction and operation & maintenance on projects on the FY25 work plan. The Chicago District’s area of responsibility includes water resource development in the Chicago metropolitan area, upper Illinois River watershed, Lake Michigan watershed in Wisconsin and upper Wabash River watershed in Indiana, covering an area of about 31,500 square miles.



The work plan funds include $132.4 million for operations & maintenance and $122.9 million for construction.



Total funding for work across the Chicago District:

Illinois: $223.9 million

Indiana: $13.4 million

Wisconsin: $18 million



Projects to receive construction investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:

T.J. O’Brien Lock & Dam, IL (Major Rehabilitation): $122,900,000





Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:

Illinois: $100,969,060



Calumet Harbor and River $5,679,000

Chicago Harbor $11,350,000

Chicago River $729,000

Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal Dispersal Barriers $17,979,000

Illinois Waterway $61,503,000

Inspection of Completed Works $2,284,000

Lake Michigan Diversion $1,325,000

Project Conditions Survey $104,060

Waukegan Harbor $16,000





Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:

Indiana: $13,420,480



Burns Waterway Harbor $377,000

Burns Waterway Small Boat Harbor $9,000

Indiana Harbor $5,891,000

Inspection of Completed Work $1,032,000

J. Edward Roush Lake $1,795,000

Michigan City Harbor $11,000

Mississinewa Lake $1,875,000

Project Condition Surveys $187,480

Salamonie Lake $2,243,000





Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:

Wisconsin: $18,026,000



Algoma Harbor $5,000

Fox River $4,339,000

Green Bay Harbor $3,668,000

Kenosha Harbor $5,000

Kewaunee Harbor $13,000

Manitowoc Harbor $5,000

Milwaukee Harbor $3,669,000

Oconto Harbor $305,000

Pensaukee Harbor $4,000

Port Washington Harbor $5,000

Sheboygan Harbor $3,805,000

Sturgeon Bay Harbor and Lake Michigan Ship Canal $2,191,000

Two Rivers Harbor $12,000



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers entire Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan summary can be found here: https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/budget/#Work-Plans.

