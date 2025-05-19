Stress Awareness: Help is here

Courtesy Photo | The Stress Continuum is a foundational tool of the Combat and Operational Stress...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Stress Continuum is a foundational tool of the Combat and Operational Stress Control, or COSC program, to help better monitor your stress and the stress of others. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications



"The only constant in life is change," said Greek philosopher Heraclitus, and with change can come stress.



Research has found that a certain level of stress can be a good thing if it motivates, pushing some people to work harder, meet deadlines, and achieve goals. But excessive stress, and lack of knowledge in how to handle it effectively, can be harmful and impact physical and mental health.



“Mental health is a state of mental well-being enabling people to cope with the stresses in life, realize their abilities, learn well, and work well, according to the World Health Organization. I agree with this definition,” states Army Col. (Dr.) Aniceto Navarro, director of Behavioral Health at Walter Reed.



With the current rapid pace of changes, uncertainties, and challenges, Navarro added that people are “multi-tasking [their] way into epidemic levels of chronic and stress-related diseases. But it doesn’t have to be that way. We can exercise healthy boundaries, learn to do the hard work of slowing down and listening to what our bodies are trying to tell us, and make those small changes, that over time, can lead to a more grounded and purposeful life. The signs are there if we have the courage and support to learn the language,” he said.



“We don’t want to pathologize anyone,” Navarro continued. “Stresses are normal occurrences in life, but it’s how we react to the stress which would guide the appropriate resources. On my deployments, chaplains were a fantastic resource for anyone to go talk with about anything. Whether or not religion is a component of your life, they are wonderful.”



“Military and Family Life Counselors, and the Fleet and Family Support Program are also excellent resources to turn to when feeling overwhelmed by stress,” Navarro added. “I also highly encourage folks to talk with each other, to learn about each other. We are so much more similar than we are different, and when we have shared understandings, we are great resources of support for each other.”



Handling stress effectively also includes building resiliency, and Walter Reed has the only Staff Resiliency Program in the Defense Health Network-National Capital Region.



Shantrell R. Hamilton is chief of Resiliency and program manager of the Staff Resiliency Program at Walter Reed. “I am responsible for managing and providing resiliency services that will support all staff at Walter Reed. We work as a team to provide services such as individual resiliency coaching sessions, unit morale checks, sensing sessions, informal mediation, trainings and workshops [focused on] stress management/burnout, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, team building, positive leadership and more, based on request.”



The Defense Health Agency (DHA) Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is also a voluntary, work-based program that offers free and confidential assessments, short-term counseling, referrals, and follow-up services to employees who have personal and/or work-related concerns. The EAP can address issues affecting mental and emotional well-being, including alcohol and other substance abuse, stress, grief, family problems, and psychological disorders. DHA’s EAP can be reached at 866-580-9046. Also, information concerning the Walter Reed Wellness Network can be found at https://walterreed.tricare.mil/WellnessNetwork.



“Realize that you are not alone,” Navarro stated. “Make peace with your emotions and train them to be smarter. Have a working theory of right and wrong. Don’t poison yourself with intoxicating substances such as alcohol, drugs, and pornography. Realize that moral rules have no exceptions. Morality is valid for all rational beings. Truth does not change; facts do though,” he added.



To reach the Resiliency Program Office at Walter Reed, call 301-319-2865. Walter Reed Chaplains Office can be reached at 301-295-1510. The National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7, can be reached by dialing 988.