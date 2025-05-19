Naval Warfare Center employees explore marine mammal adaptations with students at Kitsap Water Festival

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Detachment Puget Sound employees engaged with third and fourth grade students from school districts across the county at the annual Kitsap Water Festival May 13 at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds Kitsap Sun Pavilion. Asila Bergman and Rebecca Tirohn from NUWC Division, Keyport, and Susan Levitt from NSWC, Carderock Division Detachment Puget Sound, led activities focused on marine mammal adaptations.



The Warfare Center team provided 30-minute presentations, guiding students through hands-on activities to understand marine mammal adaptations for thermoregulation and echolocation. Zipper bags with and without shortening to represent blubber and buckets of ice water were used to demonstrate how even a small amount of blubber can insulate from cold temperatures.



Using a modified Marco-Polo game, the team demonstrated echolocation with students actings as “killer whales” using clickers to represent acoustic signals to locate student “salmon.” Although students found it quite challenging, the “killer whales” were successful in catching “salmon.”



The Kitsap Water Festival is a long-running STEM event focused on educating students about protecting water resources, fish and wildlife habitats.

