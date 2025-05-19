Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th Air Task Force Proves Readiness in First Certification Exercise

    12th Air Task Force Proves Readiness in First Certification Exercise

    Photo By Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Geterrian Tillman, 2nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman,...... read more read more

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Over 300 Airmen from Scott Air Force Base, Little Rock AFB, Barksdale AFB, and Joint Base Langley-Eustis assembled at Robinson Maneuver Training Center and Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, from May 12-16, 2025, for the 12th Air Task Force’s first certification exercise, focused on enhancing mission readiness in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 12:50
    Story ID: 498585
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Air Task Force Proves Readiness in First Certification Exercise, by TSgt Rion Ehrman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    12th Air Task Force Proves Readiness in First Certification Exercise
    12th Air Task Force Proves Readiness in First Certification Exercise
    12th Air Task Force Proves Readiness in First Certification Exercise
    12th Air Task Force Proves Readiness in First Certification Exercise
    12th Air Task Force Proves Readiness in First Certification Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Robinson Maneuver Training Center
    12th Air Task Force
    Joint Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download