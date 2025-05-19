12th Air Task Force Proves Readiness in First Certification Exercise

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Over 300 Airmen from Scott Air Force Base, Little Rock AFB, Barksdale AFB, and Joint Base Langley-Eustis assembled at Robinson Maneuver Training Center and Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, from May 12-16, 2025, for the 12th Air Task Force’s first certification exercise, focused on enhancing mission readiness in preparation for an upcoming deployment.
