12th Air Task Force Proves Readiness in First Certification Exercise

Photo By Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Geterrian Tillman, 2nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Geterrian Tillman, 2nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, dons chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials or weapons gear during 12th ATF training at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, May 13, 2025. Led by the 12th Combat Air Base Squadron, the 12th ATF's first certification event brought together Airmen from Scott, Little Rock, and Barksdale Air Force Bases, and Joint Base Langley-Eustis at Combat Support Training Ranges, supporting the 12th ATF’s mission to serve as the Air Force’s ready unit of action for competition and combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Over 300 Airmen from Scott Air Force Base, Little Rock AFB, Barksdale AFB, and Joint Base Langley-Eustis assembled at Robinson Maneuver Training Center and Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, from May 12-16, 2025, for the 12th Air Task Force’s first certification exercise, focused on enhancing mission readiness in preparation for an upcoming deployment.