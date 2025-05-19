NUWC Division, Keyport Pacific Detachment Director Chuck Minnich honored with Special Act Award

Courtesy Photo | Chuck Minnich, then-Director, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Pacific...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chuck Minnich, then-Director, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Pacific Detachment, was honored with a Special Act Award April 24 in recognition of his distinguished service to the command. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

Chuck Minnich, then-director, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Pacific Detachment, was honored with a Special Act Award April 24 in recognition of his distinguished service to the command.



The award citation praised Minnich’s leadership, dedication, and exceptional oversight and management in delivering frontline fleet support through NUWC Division, Keyport detachments and remote sites located throughout the Western Pacific.



“You have provided unparalleled leadership and a distinguished focus on the continuity of mission execution,” stated the citation. “Your leadership, unwavering dedication, and quiet, thoughtful wisdom have been inspiring amongst your peers and the workforce as a whole. Your commitment to the NUWC Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific, cannot be understated and is very much appreciated.”



The citation also commended Minnich for providing “unmatched” representation of detachment personnel to the command and the external community.



Minnich assumed the role of Pacific Detachment director in 2019. From 2016 to 2019, he served as the detachment’s division head and technical program manager for Fleet Technical Systems Support. Prior to that, from 2014 to 2016, he led NUWC operations in Guam as site manager.



Before his civilian service, Minnich served in the U.S. Navy for 30 years as a submarine electronics technician, rising through the ranks from seaman to master chief petty officer. His active-duty career included posts as command master chief of the Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, chief of the boat for USS Kamehameha (SSN 642) and operations department enlisted advisor for PCU Seawolf (SSN 21). He also completed four strategic deterrent patrols aboard USS Will Rogers (SSBN 659 Blue).



Minnich has been recognized with multiple Navy Meritorious Service Medals, Navy Commendation Medals and Navy Achievement Medals.



Minnich has had a nontraditional career path. Forgoing a four-year college degree, he enlisted in the Navy right after high school and rose to leadership positions through hands-on experience and determination.



He said he hopes people will remember him as someone who showed that "anybody can succeed if they put their mind to it."



Congratulations, Mr. Minnich!





