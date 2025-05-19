A Legacy of Leadership: Master Chief Beebe Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Service

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- On the morning of May 16, Master Chief Petty Officer Justin Beebe stepped away from the uniform that has defined his life for nearly three decades, as he retired from his U.S. Naval Special Warfare career. As friends, family, teammates, and former colleagues gathered to honor his incredible career, it became clear that this was not just a farewell but a celebration of a remarkable journey that spanned the globe.



A native of South Bend, Ind., Beebe was reared in a family that instilled in him strong values of perseverance and dedication. Shortly after graduating from Penn High School in 1997, he in the U.S. Navy and began his path to becoming a Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewman (SWCC) operator.



“I was challenged in boot camp after a passionate discussion with my company commander who felt my way of attacking problems and tasks would be better suited for one of the special programs,” he explained. “I reclassified and screened positive for SWCC selection in San Diego, and about a year later I would check into Special Boat Unit 22 at barely 20 years old. I had to grow into my new boots rather quickly as so much was asked of me.”.



Beebe's journey of service and sacrifice truly took shape when he graduated from SWCC School in 1999 and reported to the rivers and coastal waterways of South Mississippi at the Stennis Space Center. With SBU 22, he embarked on a series of deployments, engaging in counter-narcotics and foreign internal defense missions across South America. His active participation in the evolving landscape of naval warfare demonstrated not just his skill but also his innovative spirit. As he recounted in his retirement remarks, he was part of groundbreaking initiatives, like the GAU-17 weapon system and the Maritime Craft Aerial Delivery System (MCADS), which redefined operational strategies and tactics.



“To the young sailors that are here today I offer you this: Never settle for ‘that’s how we have always done it,’” Beebe stressed. “You are young with new ideas that can change and impact our Navy. “It wasn’t that long ago that the idea of driving a boat in the river on NVGs at night was a crazy and wild idea. It wasn’t that long ago that throwing a boat out of an airplane with the operators and assaulters jumping in after it was a crazy idea…this would become our MCADs and LVAD delivery systems.”



In Beebe’s true mentorship fashion, he continued focusing on junior Sailors by expounding on the advancements within the NSW community and the potential for contributions as they progress through their careers.



“It wasn’t that long ago that the idea of taking a gun aircraft unit from a helicopter and putting it on a boat was a ludicrous idea,” he laughed. “Now we use the minigun on our SOC-R platform. And most recently the use of unmanned systems has changed the battle space forever. I have no doubt that there was some young kid somewhere that said, ‘look what we can do with remote control systems.’ So, continue to attack problems from outside the box and you will continue to move our Navy forward.”



Over the years, Beebe’s contributions grew exponentially. He transitioned from crewman to leader, earning accolades and respect from his peers through his relentless pursuit of excellence. He became a plank owner of the newly established Special Boat Team 22 and later served as a detachment chief and troop chief, showcasing his ability to mentor and inspire the next generation of Sailors.



His journey culminated at NAVSCIATTS, NSW’s international training command, where he played a pivotal role as the special projects manager, ensuring alignment with the Navy and NSW Group 4 policies.



As he stood before the large crowd, Beebe reflected on the transformative experiences that shaped him. His heartfelt gratitude poured out to those who supported him along the way—his mentors, friends, and family. He shared stories that illustrated the profound impact of camaraderie and mentorship in the military, reminding young sailors of the importance of innovation and thinking outside the box.



Master Chief Beebe’s accolades speak volumes for his many years of service: a Joint Service Commendation Medal, six Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and countless other awards. Yet, while these honors highlight his dedication to duty, it is the lasting relationships he built that define his true legacy.



As he prepares to transition to civilian life, he is supported by his loving wife, Nicole, and their three children, Chloee, Myah, and Logan. In his emotional speech, he expressed profound appreciation for Nicole, acknowledging her unwavering support during his demanding career.

“Nikki, thank you for your encouragement, patience, understanding and holding down the home front for so many years and deployments,” he expressed. “For the past 27 years you’ve been an inspiration, and I know I wouldn’t have been able to focus on my job, the qualification boards, or my Sailors without you holding it down for so many years.”



“I mean, you trusted me to load up our stuff in a box truck and leave the safe northern lifestyle you knew and move to Waveland, Mississippi,” he joked. “Who wouldn’t want to do that? It’s never hot here, the people are friendly, the state bird is a mosquito…what’s not to love? Seriously, you deserve much more than recognition in this speech, and I will attempt to show you my gratitude every day…which also means I may possibly annoy and harass you like I will the kids. Thank you, as you have been my own anchor to lean on.”



Beebe acknowledged the amount of time it would take to thank everyone who impacted his life and career, both at personal and professional levels. But his words to his two daughters amplified the dual lives required of those who dedicate themselves to a life of service.



“To Chloee and Myah, thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to come see me retire,” he stated. “Thank you for being great kids, y’all have sacrificed so much in supporting me. Becoming a parent was and is the coolest job I have. Being a ‘girl dad’ is like the coolest fraternity to be in…only other ‘girl dads’ will high-five you while wearing a Barbie Mariposa back-pack pushing a stroller through Sea World. The two of you as toddlers softened my heart and helped me realize what is truly important to me.”



Master Chief Justin Beebe may be retiring from his esteemed military career, but his influence will resonate through the NSW community and beyond. As he embarks on this new chapter in life, he carries with him the lessons learned, the friendships forged, and the memories made.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 11:15 Story ID: 498577 Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US Hometown: SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Legacy of Leadership: Master Chief Beebe Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Service, by Angela Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.