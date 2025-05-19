JBAB celebrates National Police Week

Photo By Hayden Hallman | The 11th Security Forces Squadron gathers for a photo on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling,...... read more read more Photo By Hayden Hallman | The 11th Security Forces Squadron gathers for a photo on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 12, 2025. JBAB defenders are charged with delivering airbase ground defense and law enforcement to the 11th Wing, its 74 mission partners and the JBAB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.—Every day they are seen at the gate. A high-pitched beep of the ID reader passes through eardrums followed by a routine, “Have a nice day.” That seemingly repetitive task—scanning thousands of ID cards—keeps Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling safe.



The 11th Security Forces Squadron’s mission extends far beyond guarding the gate. These defenders protect and defend the installation, and if needed, fight to protect the JBAB community.



Each year, the nation sets aside a week to remember the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel.



Defenders from the 11th Wing participated in a series of annual team-building events during National Police Week at JBAB in Washington, D.C., and Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, from May 12-16, 2025.



Events included a series of competitive sports and ceremonies designed to strengthen camaraderie while honoring peace officers who have passed away or been disabled in the line of duty.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Mercurio, commander of the 11th SFS, reflected on the layered meaning of National Police Week.



“The event itself is inherently multifaceted,” Mercurio said. “It evokes feelings of celebration and friendly competition that are underscored by somber reflection and loss.”



Mercurio brought with him the perspective of a combat veteran.



“In combat, we take risks for the brothers and sisters to our left and right—people we lived with and trained with,” he said. “But law enforcement officers take the same risks for complete strangers.”



JBAB defenders and civilian law enforcement regularly train together to enhance their understanding of those risks and sharpen their abilities to protect the community.



U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of JBAB and the 11th WG, acknowledged the work of partner agencies on and off base.



“The Tough Tigers of our 11th Security Forces Squadron have had an amazing year,” Crowley said, referring to their role on joint teams and interagency teamwork. “They are comprised of both military and civilian law enforcement professionals along with JBAB mission partner law enforcement officers and the Metropolitan Police Department.”



Some notable security operations the 11th SFS recently contributed to are the 60th Presidential Inauguration, the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and the response to the mid-air collision over the Potomac River in January. These events required teamwork not only from military units, but also from outside partnerships.



D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith was the special guest at this week’s opening ceremony and offered her gratitude to the base and its defenders.



“This military base has had a long history. Through wartime and peacetime, its purpose has remained constant,” she said. “It has been instrumental in protecting our democracy.”



She recognized the strong partnerships formed between JBAB and MPD that were strengthened during critical events this year.



“When we arrived on this base, there was no hesitation. There was complete parity among partners,” she said about the Potomac River collision response.



Smith reflected on the toll of the profession. She recalled investigator Wayne Ellis David of MPD, who died in the line of duty in 2024. His name was read aloud during the week’s roll call of the fallen.



“They were rookies and veterans, men and women,” Smith said reflecting on the names that were called out. “They were federal, state and local officers. There’s an empty seat at MPD that cannot be filled… but [David’s] spirit lives on in the work we do.”



National Police Week at JBAB served as a reminder of the daily work that people behind the uniforms do in quiet and in crisis. Flags were raised and names were remembered.



Defenders stood alongside law enforcement professionals from across the region, unified with purpose, to honor the fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe.