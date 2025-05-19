I am The 908th: 1st Lt. Dyamie Baker

Photo By Senior Airman Erica Webster | As a mom of four, military officer, and tech industry professional, 1st Lt. Dyamie...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Erica Webster | As a mom of four, military officer, and tech industry professional, 1st Lt. Dyamie Baker proves that service isn't confined to a single uniform—it’s a mindset carried into every mission, every moment. Currently assigned to the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, Baker serves as the officer in charge of Passenger Services and Readiness Programs, and was recently named the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster) see less | View Image Page

As a mom of four, military officer, and tech industry professional, 1st Lt. Dyamie Baker proves that service isn't confined to a single uniform—it’s a mindset carried into every mission, every moment.



Currently assigned to the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, Baker serves as the officer in charge of Passenger Services and Readiness Programs, it's a critical role responsible for ensuring that personnel are medically cleared, properly trained, and administratively ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. She also manages the logistics of moving people across the globe, ensuring passenger travel operations are executed with precision.



“Readiness is everything,” Baker said. “You can’t wait until the last minute to fix a checklist item when lives and missions are on the line. My job is making sure no one gets held back.”



Her Air Force career began in 2007, enlisting on active duty as a medical technician. After four years, she transitioned to the Air Force Reserve and climbed the ranks as a traditional reservist, an Air Reserve Technician, and eventually an Active Guard Reserve member. In 2021, Baker commissioned through ROTC while earning her master’s degree—crossing over from an enlisted master sergeant to officer.



“That transition was one of the toughest parts of my journey,” she shared. “You go from being a senior noncommissioned officer with authority to starting over as a lieutenant. People don’t always see your experience right away, but I knew I had something valuable to bring to the table.”



That same mindset—confidence, adaptability, and mission-first thinking—also drives her success in the civilian world. Baker works for Google in the Human Resources space, specializing in hiring for Trust and Safety teams. Her work focuses on building teams that help the company advance artificial intelligence responsibly, ensuring safety, integrity, and equity in the digital space.



“The world is evolving fast with artificial intelligence,” she said. “We need people who not only understand the tech but also understand the risks. It’s about protecting people and information while staying innovative.”



Outside of her dual careers, Baker’s life revolves around family. A proud mom of four, her weekends are booked solid with travel soccer and volleyball tournaments across the Southeast. Somehow, she still finds time to read, devouring up to 50 books a year, especially thrillers and historical fiction.



“Books are my reset button,” she laughed. “They keep me grounded when life gets hectic.”



As the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024, Baker is also passionate about mentorship, especially for those considering the “Blue to Gold” path from enlisted to officer. Her advice? Start with mentorship, stay goal-oriented, and don’t rush the moments.



“You’re never too old to learn something new, and you should never stop setting goals,” she said. “But at the same time, don’t forget to live in the moment. I look back at 17 years and think, wow, it went fast. I wish I’d paused to really enjoy more of it.”