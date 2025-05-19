Civilian instructors fly mission to improve B-52 training curriculum

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware | John Sullivan(left) and Joseph Dismukes, with Creek Technology, pose for a photo in...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware | John Sullivan(left) and Joseph Dismukes, with Creek Technology, pose for a photo in the B-52 Stratofortress before their familiarization flight at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 13, 2025. Sullivan is a subject matter expert with past experience as an electronic warfare officer in the B-52 and Dismukes is a multimedia specialist that generates content for B-52 lesson materials for the academic phase required before a student’s transition to the flight line. Familiarization flights provide academic instructors and courseware developers with real-time, practical application of their course content. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware) see less | View Image Page

Military contractors supporting academic instruction for B-52 Stratofortress Formal Training Unit students flew three missions on the jets here last week to ensure tight course alignment and seek innovative ways to improve the training curriculum.



The contractors provide 70 days of academic and flight simulator instruction to B-52 students before transitioning to the training program's flying portion. As civilians, however, the contract instructors don't typically fly training missions on the jet itself.



"It is important that the instruction we're doing is spot-on accurate," said instructor John Sullivan. "For example, I can teach my students that a specific light will turn on at this time, in this sequence, and now I can verify it with my own eyes."



According to Nick Beavers, another instructor with military experience on the B-52, the hands-on approach to curriculum and courseware development is essential.



"Software upgrades are happening every two years, and we have to create changes in the courseware to teach students all these new features," he said.



Beavers said being able to fly a mission aboard the jet allowed him to lay the groundwork for future curriculum innovations.



"I want to be able to take pictures and video so we can build better courseware," he said. "Seeing the physical equipment in action rather than reading books or technical orders helps, especially when we can get our hands on it."



Since 1996, contractor-led training programs for B-52 and B-1 bomber crews have been essential to maintaining U.S. airpower readiness. The program operates on a five-year contract cycle to ensure continual updates and innovation.