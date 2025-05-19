Fort Gregg-Adams Mentorship Program Participants Take on Humvee Simulator

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Mentees and Mentors from the Fort Gregg-Adams Mentorship Program stepped into the boots of U.S. Army Soldiers yesterday as they took on the Humvee Simulator, gaining hands-on experience in tactical driving and mission-based scenarios.



The simulator, designed to replicate real-world conditions such as convoy operations, combat zones and off-road navigation, provided participants with a dynamic and immersive training experience. Program leaders said the activity aimed to develop leadership, communication and decision-making skills among the participants.



“This was more than just a simulator—it was an opportunity for these mentees and mentors to understand the coordination, responsibility and situational awareness that goes into every military mission,” said Jennifer Elliot, Mentorship Program Coordinator.



The Mentorship Program, open to civilian employees and service members on the installation, pairs participants with experienced mentors from across Fort Gregg-Adams. The program includes a variety of enrichment activities, from classroom discussion to hands-on experiences like the Humvee Simulator.



Participants worked in teams to navigate challenging terrain, respond to simulated threats and communicate under pressure, mirroring the conditions Soldiers often face in training and deployment.



“It gave me a new perspective on how much teamwork is involved in the Army,” said Jana Shelton, Mentorship Program Mentee. “You can’t do it alone—you have to rely on the people around you.”



Organizers said the event was a success and plan to incorporate similar hands-on events in future mentorship sessions.



“It was incredible to see our mentees and mentors quickly learn to lean on one another for help,” said Shannon Scully, Mentorship Program Coordinator. “That’s the kind of teamwork we want to foster between mentor and mentees.”

