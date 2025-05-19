Construction underway on east ACP at Fort Indiantown Gap

Photo By Brad Rhen | Initial construction began recently on a second access-control point at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Brad Rhen | Initial construction began recently on a second access-control point at Fort Indiantown Gap. Known as the East Gate, the ACP will be located on Fisher Avenue, just west of Quartermaster Road. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Initial construction began recently on a second access-control point here.



Known as the East Gate, the ACP will be located on Fisher Avenue, just west of Quartermaster Road.



The project, which is expected to take about a year to complete, includes extending the fence line around Fort Indiantown Gap’s cantonment area.



“We’re excited to begin this final part of Fort Indiantown Gap’s access-control project,” said Col. Kevin Potts, garrison commander. “The safety and security of our people and property is a high priority for us. This ACP and fence line will improve that, and the ACP will make it more convenient for our employees to access the installation.”



When completed, employees and those with pre-scanned compliant identification cards will be able to use the ACP to access the installation, and everyone will be able to use it to leave.



Visitors, trucks and commercial deliveries must still use the main ACP.



The access-control project has been in the works for many years. After Sept. 11, 2001, the Department of Defense mandated tighter security at military installations, including ACPs. Construction of ACPs at Fort Indiantown Gap was delayed several times over the years.



The Main ACP, located on Fisher Avenue just east of Biddle Drive in the southwest section of the installation, was dedicated and began operations on Nov. 1, 2023. All other entrances and exits were then closed.



A gate was also built on Clement Avenue at its intersection with Asher Miner Road. This gate is used for controlled access by military vehicles, emergency vehicles and installation maintenance only.