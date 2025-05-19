AFMC legacy training management system set to transition

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The Air Force Materiel Command’s legacy training management system is set to cease operations by the end of this fiscal year as part of a large-scale effort to streamline and modernize systems across the Department of the Air Force.



The Education and Training Management System, or ETMS, has provided employees, supervisors and training managers with the ability to identify, track and schedule training, with access to hundreds of courses to meet the needs of individuals at all levels. Its capabilities include individual development plan management, self-registration for courses, cross-platform completion tracking and more, all of which will serve as baseline requirements for the system to come.



“ETMS was a game-changer when implemented nearly 30 years ago, and it revolutionized training management,” said Monique Allshouse, AFMC workforce development chief. “The system replaced cumbersome paper trails and isolated databases with a centralized, efficient platform that streamlined disparate training efforts across the command. A new DAF system will take these capabilities and expand upon them, creating a more modern solution for our enterprise needs.”



As a replacement to ETMS, the DAF will expand the capabilities of the MyVector platform to incorporate enterprise training management. The new capabilities are expected to be fully operational before the end of Fiscal Year 2025. MyVector will inherit the core functionalities of ETMS while incorporating enhanced features to deliver a streamlined, Air Force-wide force development portal.



“Our AFMC experts are working with Headquarters Air Force in this endeavor as part of a team of subject matter experts which include members of Air Education and Training Command and the Air Force Personnel Center,” Allshouse said. “This collaborative approach is focused on understanding current capabilities, force development programs, and existing processes to ensure MyVector retains and enhances critical functionalities for a smooth transition.”



To prepare for the sunset of ETMS, employees are encouraged to download a copy of their current training transcript prior to Aug. 30. Instructions for downloading transcripts are available at https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/ETMS/SitePages/Viewing%20and%20Printing%20Your%20Transcript.a spx (CaC-enabled).



Employees should also download a copy of their Individual Development Plan report which shows open training requirements in addition to training history. Instructions for completing this task are available at https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/ETMS/SitePages/Viewing and Printing Your IDP.aspx (CaC-enabled).



For questions regarding the ETMS sunset and MyVector transition, email the AFMC Workforce Development Team at afmc.a1dc.civiliandevelopment@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 08:16 Story ID: 498560 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC legacy training management system set to transition, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.