DMM workshop drives digital warfighting, AI strategy with industry partners

Photo By Brian Dietrick | 2nd Lt. Victor Chang, from the Air Force Materiel Command Engineering Directorate, reads idea pitches from an easel during the AFMC Digital Materiel Management Industry Association Consortium Workshop at Sinclair Community College May 8, 2025. The workshop focused on accelerating the responsible and rapid integration of artificial intelligence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

DAYTON, Ohio – In a display of unity and urgency, Air Force Materiel Command and industry partners collaborated to turn shared ambitions regarding artificial intelligence into actionable strategies that deliver mission-ready, trusted capabilities across the enterprise.



The Digital Materiel Management Industry Association Consortium Workshop, held during the three-day Dayton Digital Transformation Summit May 6-8, focused around a bold and urgent vision: accelerating the responsible and rapid integration of AI.



“Artificial intelligence will define how we fight, how we support the fight, and how we sustain our fighting edge,” said Fabio Agosto, enterprise architect, AFMC DMM team. “This workshop supports the DMM mission to deliver war-winning capabilities by focusing on delivering trusted, mission-ready AI solutions on time, on cost, and in lockstep with our operational needs.”



The workshop focused on operational outcomes and challenged participants to envision how AI can directly support their mission areas—then work backward to identify capability gaps, risks, and near-term actions needed to make that vision real within the next three years. From sustainment and logistics to procurement and analysis, attendees explored how AI can transform decision-making and mission execution.



"Artificial intelligence is no longer a future concept—it’s a present necessity,” Agosto said. “Just like airpower changed the battlefield, AI is changing the decision space. If we don’t move fast, we fall behind.”



The event also served as a launchpad for deeper partnerships between the Air Force and its industry partners, emphasizing collaboration as a critical enabler of speed and success in the digital era.



“Our strategic advantage depends on how quickly and effectively DoD and industry team together to adopt and integrate AI,” Agosto said.



The DMM Industry Association Consortium Workshop reinforced a central theme of the Dayton Digital Transformation Summit: digital transformation isn’t about tomorrow—it’s about decisive action today. And for the Air Force, effectively utilizing AI means staying ahead of adversaries.



“This isn’t about technology for technology’s sake,” Agosto said. “It’s about getting the right tools in the hands of our Airmen—on time, on cost, and on target. The future of the Air Force won’t be written by code or AI. It will be written by our Airmen and industry partners.”