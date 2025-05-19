U.S. - Qatari Forces Partner for Invincible Sentry

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Special Operations personnel from 5th Special Forces Group (right) and their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Special Operations personnel from 5th Special Forces Group (right) and their Qatar Joint Special Forces counterparts (left) prepare to assault a simulated terrorist lab that contains a mock biological threat on an Emiri Guard compound in Qatar. This training was part of Exercise Invincible Sentry 25, a U.S. Central Command annual bilateral exercise hosted by Qatar this year April 13-17. The exercise is held each year with a different partner nation with USCENTCOM’s area of responsibility and is designed to evaluate the readiness and capabilities of U.S. and partner forces in response to a regional emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Spec. Zachary Bouvier see less | View Image Page

For the third time in seven years, Qatar hosted U.S. forces to participate in a combined military exercise designed to improve interoperability and strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries.



Exercise Invincible Sentry 2025 (IS-25) took place April 13-17 and was designed as a crisis-response rehearsal, using scenarios depicting a simulated transnational security threat. The exercise validated U.S. and Qatari crisis-response planning and strengthened staff proficiency and execution in critical mission areas. Qatar previously hosted IS in 2019 and 2021 in preparation for the country to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



Prior to the official start of the exercise, there were two days of training and academics. Classes were given to both U.S. and Qatari personnel prior to the stand-up of a Combined Joint Operations Center (CJOC) on Qatar's new 401 Training Compound. Additionally, U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, Central Command, conducted training with their Qatari forces on riot control and live fire training. Personnel from Task Force Spartan's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command and scientists with CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity were also on hand to give classes to Qatari CBRN servicemembers.



"Invincible Sentry 25 was developed and planned over the past year to integrate all agencies within Qatari Special Operations Forces, the Emiri Guard, and Internal Security Forces to train across land, air, and sea domains with U.S. partners," said U.S. Army Col. Lee Breard, the U.S. exercise director of IS-25. "[This exercise] activated a combined Joint Operations Center to manage response operations on a 24-hour basis, effectively training U.S. and Qatari staff officers on critical command and control functions."



The exercise officially began April 13 with information coming into the CJOC that a "terrorist cell" had infiltrated the country with biological precursors and intended to not only conduct attacks on Qatar, but also U.S. interests. That intelligence triggered the beginning of planning and eventual target execution between U.S. Special Operations Forces personnel from 5th Special Forces Group and Qatari Joint Special Forces.



"[The exercise] was a big success," said Qatar Joint Special Forces Maj. Nasser Arabyat, the lead Qatari planner for the exercise. "The American team saw how Qatari Special Forces work, and we built trust between forces. The scenario was well prepared - it was logical, applicable, and understandable regarding threats in the region. Interoperability is very important. We brought together two countries, two units, two cultures and came together to share (information) and successfully work together."



Over the next five days, the forces involved tracked and located the "terrorist network" and conducted two raids. The first was on a suspected laboratory being used to create a biological weapon. Despite a successful mission, Qatar and U.S. forces were "contaminated" and Qatar CBRN forces put them through the decontamination process. Important intelligence was gathered at the site and allowed forces to gain information on when and where the remaining cell members would be.



The culmination of IS-25 was that second target on April 17 where forces combined to take down the remainder of the threat network and capture the lead "scientist" in an early morning raid at the Brouq Training Center on the West coast of Qatar.



Shortly after the end of the exercise a distinguished visitor event was also held at Brouq. Exercises participants were able to demonstrate their tactical proficiency and their ability to quickly come together and operate successfully.



Throughout the exercise, both sides worked together to analyze intelligence, produce concepts of operations, conduct rehearsals, and lastly, raids on target sites. This exercise demonstrated the value of military-to-military engagements between partner nation forces by operating in different environments and building upon organizational interoperability. IS-25 also presented an opportunity to work through combined Command and Control challenges while integrating systems, developing successful processes, and strengthening relationships and trust between forces.



"Invincible Sentry 25 successfully partnered Qatari Special Operations Forces with United States Special Operations Forces over a two-week command post and field training exercise across the State of Qatar," said Breard. "The lessons learned, and partnerships created during this exercise will be acknowledged years into the future. The United States' shared success in Invincible Sentry 25 with our brotherly partner, Qatar, expands interoperability and integrated deterrence in the Gulf region."