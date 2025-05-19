Why D-Day Still Matters 81 Years Later

WIESBADEN, Germany – Over 80 years ago, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in a bold assault that changed the course of history and set the standard for coalition warfare. The lessons learned on D-Day, such as unity of command, joint planning, and decisive action, became the bedrock of NATO doctrine, influencing Cold War strategy, shaping operations like the Inchon landing during the Korean War, and continuing to guide multinational exercises today.



This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, is supporting the French-led 81st anniversary commemoration of D-Day, taking place from June 1-9. These commemorations aren’t just about honoring the past, they reinforce the enduring strength of Allied cooperation.



The Normandy invasion was a turning point in World War II, the largest amphibious assault in history, and a landmark in joint and combined operations. From that experience grew an enduring spirit of cooperation and resolve. Today, that spirit fuels the U.S. Army and its NATO allies, leading to technological innovation, unified communications systems, and tactics to strengthen the alliance and prepare for future conflicts. This resolve is clearly demonstrated in NATO’s support for Ukraine as it defends its territorial sovereignty against ongoing attacks – the deadliest conflict on European soil since World War II.



World War II remains the deadliest conflict in recorded history, and the Normandy invasion was its most consequential battle, ultimately turning the tide of the war and leading to the defeat of Nazi Germany.



“D-Day represents a pivotal moment in the war—the opening of the second major front,” said Michael Clauss, the command historian at USAREUR-AF. “The opening of the second front would ultimately bring over a million Allied soldiers on to the continent, bearing down on Germany.”



The Allied beach assault kicked off the invasion of France, codenamed OVERLORD. The initial schedule for the invasion was set for one day earlier, but factors like weather, ocean tides, and even the moon’s illumination played a role in delaying the invasion until June 6.



Nearly 7,000 naval vessels and over 100,000 troops from 12 different nations comprised the Allied forces. Prior to the landings, Allied forces launched an extensive bombing campaign to weaken Nazi German defenses along the invasion routes.



A key element of D-Day’s execution was the Allies’ strategy of deception. Operations Glimmer and Taxable employed then-state-of-the-art tactics to create illusions of an invasion force in different locations. Glimmer used bombers to drop strips of aluminum throughout the night, simulating an invasion force heading towards Pas de Calais, while Taxable used the same tactics at Cap d’Antifer, 80 km from the landing beaches in Normandy.



Another Allied deception operation was Operation Titanic, in which dummies with explosives attached were dropped disguised as parachutists. Nicknamed “Ruperts,” these dummies were set to detonate after landing, creating the illusion of a paratrooper invasion.



Even with meticulous planning, Allied forces had to improvise and adapt to the situations as they found them in Normandy. Heavy cloud cover hindered preliminary bombardments, and rough seas delayed or halted the deployment of some amphibious tanks. Conversely, U.S. Soldiers landing at Utah Beach accidentally came ashore at a less defended location.



As the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s biggest challenge approaching D-Day wasn’t an Allied problem, but a component problem, said Clauss. Despite being the Allied Forces Commander, Eisenhower lacked direct control over the strategic bombing assets needed to execute the plan, creating uncertainty about the mission’s success.



Gen. Eisenhower had even prepared a message in case the invasion failed. It was scribbled on a pad of paper and read: “Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the Troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based upon the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone.”



The invasion began when the Royal Air Force commenced bombing strategic locations at midnight on June 6. At 1:30 a.m., the British 6th Airborne Division and the U.S. Army’s 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions led assaults behind enemy lines to capture or destroy key objectives. The initial assault, designated H-hour, for each of the five beaches—Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword—ranged from 6:30 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

Fortunately, the Allies secured the foothold needed to open the Western front. Following D-Day, Allied forces launched a massive offensive from the beaches of Normandy, pushing steadily eastward against German forces.



The liberation of Paris followed in August, and the advance continued through France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Despite fierce German resistance, including the Ardennes Counteroffensive—better known as the Battle of the Bulge—in December 1944, the Allies regained and maintained momentum, crossing the Rhine River into Nazi Germany by early 1945. The war in Europe culminated with the fall of Berlin in May 1945 and Germany's unconditional surrender on May 7. May 8 is celebrated as Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of World War II in Europe and allowing the U.S. and Allies to focus on the Pacific.



The operations at D-Day demonstrated the resolve of the Allied powers and their commitment to defending freedom and democracy. Despite the countless documentaries, movies, TV shows, books, and other media covering D-Day, the stories of many of the troops who participated are still being uncovered.



John Tomassi, deputy director of public affairs at USAREUR-AF, has been involved with public affairs planning for D-Day for nearly 18 years and has witnessed this firsthand.



“Every year that I go to D-Day, there’s more that I learn and the emotional impact of the stories of those who fought bravely continues to be told,” he said. “We go back every year and find the stories, get those stories and tell those stories, and the more we can do the better for the Greatest Generation.”



At the conclusion of D-Day, Allied death tolls exceeded 4,000, with 2,500 of those being U.S. Army Soldiers. The U.S. Army and the Allied partners who were part of the invasion continue to honor the ‘Greatest Generation.’ The joint operations forged in those days also remain crucial to how the U.S. collaborates with its Allies and partners today.



It’s a legacy of D-Day that endures not just in NATO doctrine, but in the continued commitment to collective defense and support for allies and partners under threat.



