Joint Base Langley-Eustis Secures 2025 Air Force CINC IEA Win

Photo By Alexandra Broughton | Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, has proudly been named the Department of the Air...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Broughton | Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, has proudly been named the Department of the Air Force winner of the 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. The esteemed award recognizes the top installation from each U.S. military service and the Defense Logistics Agency in achieving the Department of Defense’s strategic objectives across numerous facets of installation management. Recipients demonstrate exceptional commitment to mission support, operational efficiency, and quality of life and unit morale. see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, has proudly been named the Department of the Air Force winner of the 2025 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence.



The esteemed award recognizes the top installation from each U.S. military service and the Defense Logistics Agency in achieving the Department of Defense’s strategic objectives across numerous facets of installation management. Recipients demonstrate exceptional commitment to mission support, operational efficiency, and quality of life and unit morale.



The 2025 Air Force Installation Excellence Selection Board was chaired by Brig. Gen. Brian S. Hartless, Director of Air Force Civil Engineers, and comprised of Col. Robert L. Johnston, Commander, 27th Special Operations Wing; Col. Johnny L. Galbert, Commander, 90th Missile Wing; Col. John D. Poole, Commander, 375th Air Mobility Wing; and Chief Master Sgt. Bennie L. Bellvin, Jr., Command Chief, 147th Attack Wing.



During a January 2025 visit to JBLE, the board observed the 1st Fighter Wing demonstrating air superiority with the F-22 Raptor, supported by a new military construction project JBLE prioritized to enhance operations and maintenance. Despite unprecedented and high-pressure stakes, JBLE’s leadership and personnel masterfully led a seamless phased relocation of the F-22 Formal Training Unit from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, following Hurricane Michael’s devastating impact on the installation, ensuring negligible disruption to the unit’s critical mission.



JBLE showcased its comprehensive capabilities before the selection board, going beyond its airpower dominance to exhibit critical land and sea assets, thus underscoring its crucial function in national defense and joint force readiness.



A key component is JBLE’s Rail Operations, which enable efficient power projection through rapid troop, equipment, and supply movement. Jay DeHart, Installation Transportation Officer, views the rail as a “force multiplier,” emphasizing its ability to transport massive cargo loads and integrate effortlessly with other modes of transport for rapid deployment.



In addition, the Third Port at Fort Eustis – a vital deep-water hub – serves as a deployment platform for Army units and provides safe harbor for military watercraft, demanding keen precision in effectively operating and maintaining this strategic asset. Recent upgrades, led by the 733d Civil Engineer Squadron, fortified support for the new Maneuver Support Vessel to improve deployment efficiency. Danny Barkman, Harbormaster, stressed these upgrades “greatly increased throughput and deployability.”



Home to the Army’s only watercraft operator and maintainer school, the Third Port hosts joint-service maritime training and sees more than 400 vessels and over 3,000 training participates pass through its waters annually. “The port is comparable in size to many naval bases in developing countries or small commercial ports...this enables the creation and execution of highly realistic training scenarios in a remote maritime environment,” Barkman explained.



In its assessment for the award, the board also toured a wide range of facilities and initiatives across JBLE. The Raptor Town Contingency Training Area is a cornerstone of JBLE’s “Ignite the Warfighter Imperative” initiative, designed to churn out lethal, mission-ready Airmen. Its secluded, rugged terrain enables realistic, immersive training for scenarios Airmen may face in complex deployment environments. Under the leadership of 633d Air Base Wing Commander Col. Matt Altman, JBLE has overhauled its training approach, integrating quarterly Agile Combat Employment exercises, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear drills, and more.



"Every month, we have the opportunity to hear stories of combat experiences, resilience, and military challenges to refocus our mindsets for tomorrow’s fight,” Senior Master Sgt. Niall Campos, Superintendent of Operations Engineering, said of a speaker series held at the training site. "[The Raptor Town Contingency Training Area] helps our Airmen see the realities of deployment. It instills a bit of ‘grit’ that will be needed when we’re called upon."



JBLE continues to invest in quality of life efforts with intent, augmenting resources that support Airmen, families, and the broader military community. The Groninger Library, for instance, recently underwent a significant renovation to expand the collections, technology, and programs available to better serve the JBLE community. Additionally, the Bateman Library team secured funding to launch a STEM Innovation Lab, which provides hands-on learning experiences that promote innovation and skill development.



At the heart of JBLE’s community support, Airmen’s Attic provides essential items—free of charge—to junior enlisted families, thanks to volunteer-driven efforts and partnerships with organizations like the Salvation Army, Langley Thrift Store, and Base Chapel. Brian Saunders, manager of Airmen’s Attic and a retired Air Force master sergeant, reflected on how much the mission has been able to evolve over time: from an initial model of loaning household goods, to now operating a fully stocked thrift-style store that serves any active-duty enlisted military personnel. Volunteers are the backbone of the operation, many of whom have experienced the challenges of military life firsthand, ensuring that service members and families have the essentials they need during uncertain times of transition.



“From the skies to the harbor, Joint Base Langley-Eustis showcases what it means to be a premier installation,” Brig. Gen. Hartless shared. “The unmatched skill of its Airmen, the cutting-edge advancements in mission support, and the seamless integration with joint partners all highlight JBLE’s commitment to excellence and readiness. Their focus on innovation, infrastructure, and preparation made them a standout in 2024. Congratulations, Team JBLE!”



“This is a huge win for our historic installations that form the nation’s premier power projection platform,” 633d Air Base Wing Commander Col. Matt Altman said. “Not only it is a testament to the amazing Soldiers, Airmen, and Civilian teammates who execute critical missions here every day, but the incredible support and partnership we enjoy from the entire Hampton Roads community.”



A number of superb candidate installations were considered for this year’s award. Congratulations are also in order to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, a strong contender for the title finishing as an outstanding runner-up.



JBLE’s selection as the 2025 winner of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence reflects the truly remarkable innovation and exceptional commitment to the mission of all who maintain, operate, and call Joint Base Langley-Eustis home.