    GEN Brunson: We are committed to maintaining the momentum of trilateral security cooperation

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.21.2025

    Story by Inkyeong Yun 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Tokyo, Japan – Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, met with Gen. Ken-ichiro Nagumo, commander of the Japanese Joint Operations Command, May 20, during a visit to Japan to discuss trilateral defense cooperation.


    The military leaders exchanged views on the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region and emphasized the importance of U.S.-ROK-Japan, trilateral defense cooperation.

    “We are committed to maintaining the momentum of trilateral security cooperation,” said Brunson. “The partnership between the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan is evolving beyond confidence-building measures and is maturing into a cornerstone of regional stability.”

    The engagement underscores the shared U.S. – Japan commitment to promoting security, freedom, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.

