From Runways to Utilities: PWD Souda Bay's Vital Role in Naval Readiness

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece – At Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), infrastructure is as vital to naval power as ships, aircraft, and personnel. From maintaining installations and airfields to managing utilities, roads, offices, and housing, the Public Works Department (PWD) at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay ensures operational forces have safe, functional, and effective facilities.



These services enable daily operations and provide the resilience and adaptability needed during crises or deployments. Understanding PWD’s crucial role reveals its integral contribution to mission success, long-term sustainability, and the well-being of service members and their families.



This year’s Public Works Week theme, “People, Purpose, Presence,” highlights the cornerstone ideals that motivate public works professionals to serve.



People: The Heart of Operations

While the Navy evokes images of ships, aircraft, or Sailors, a dedicated team supports every mission. The PWD Souda Bay team comprises Seabees, U.S. civilians, local national civilians, and contractors – all skilled professionals who are the backbone of base operations. The 90-person team includes 46 local national civilians, 16 U.S. civilians, two officers, and 26 Seabees.



Purpose: Supporting the Warfighter

The project portfolio, ranging from small-scale repairs to projects exceeding $50 million, directly supports the warfighter’s ability to train, deploy, and achieve mission success. PWD maintains the installation at peak standards, ensuring facilities operate effectively. This work includes runway repairs, pier renewal and renovation, utilities sustainment, and new construction. PWD also plays a vital role in emergency response, preparing for restoration of damaged infrastructure, hazardous waste cleanup, and ensuring continued naval operations after a natural or man-made crisis.



Presence: A Quiet Force, a Visible Impact

PWD often operates behind the scenes, yet its presence is felt throughout the installation. From the moment someone drives through the gate, the lights that turn on each morning, and the roads used daily, PWD ensures everything runs smoothly. PWD is a quiet force with a visible impact. This unwavering commitment guarantees a resilient and capable force, ready to answer any call to action. For example, following a sinkhole incident on Sept. 11, 2024, PWD responded quickly, preventing further expansion and ensuring the safety of personnel.



PWD NSA Souda Bay provides a foundation of naval strength. By operating and maintaining utilities and facilities, coordinating transportation of personnel and material, and ensuring the supply chain provides products and services to meet those needs, the department ensures the installation operates efficiently, enabling special operations and training missions while fostering strong partnerships with the Hellenic Air Force and Navy, the Royal Air Force, and other NATO partners.



The behind-the-scenes work, often unnoticed, keeps NSA Souda Bay mission-capable, supporting regional stability and military and civilian operations across Europe, Africa, and Central Command. PWD stands ready to provide rapid and effective response to all public works requirements.



The PWD Facilities Management Division (FMD) handles all initial construction and installation repair requests. Regardless of the circumstances, the FMD engages with the tenants of every command to understand their mission requirements and facility improvement needs, ensuring the smooth operation of NSA Souda Bay's overall mission.



The FMD team collaborates with commands for pre-planning, prioritizing work, scheduling contracts, and managing all work, space, and host nation requests for current and future project execution and awards. The FMD team also performs all products and services related to planning for Planning Design and Construction and Public Works, including project development, real property and audit management tasks, and extensive host nation coordination.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



