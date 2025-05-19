PWD Bahrain: People, Purpose, Presence – Ensuring Warfighter Readiness

MANAMA, Bahrain – In recognition of Public Works Week 2025, Public Works Department (PWD) Bahrain is being recognized for its vital contributions to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), and Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central operational readiness.



As a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) field office, PWD Bahrain plays a critical role in supporting Naval Support Activity (NSA) I, II, and III in Manama, Isa Air Base, and locations within the United Arab Emirates. The department's dedicated team of skilled civilians and Seabees provides daily maintenance, clean water, and supports overall command readiness, ensuring the smooth operation of vital naval facilities.



This year’s theme, “People, Purpose, Presence,” perfectly reflects PWD Bahrain’s commitment to warfighter readiness. These three pillars form the foundation of their daily operations and long-term strategic goals.



The strength of PWD Bahrain lies in its people. Lt. Kelsey Robinson manages the Base Operating Support Contract, ensuring strict adherence to safety regulations, budgetary constraints, and project timelines. Her proactive approach has been instrumental in securing millions in contracts that directly enhance fleet readiness. A prime example of her leadership was during a recent NAVCENT initiative, where Robinson oversaw the rapid procurement and installation of reinforced bunkers across the installation.



Roger Baker, production division director, leads the Seabee shops, transportation, utilities, and supply functions, drawing upon his deep institutional knowledge. He tackles a wide range of challenges, from complex heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and plumbing issues, to developing innovative solutions, such as modifying more than 500 barrack doors to improve the health and safety of Sailors.



Utilitiesman 2nd Class Anthony Ortega embodies the Seabee "Can Do" spirit, focusing his efforts on preventative maintenance and ensuring the reliable distribution of water. His contributions extend beyond routine tasks; he also plays a crucial role in preparing facilities for exercises such as the International Maritime Exercise and in enhancing the overall security of the installation.



Rashad Ahmed, a geographic information systems analyst and Bahraini local, brings invaluable expertise and cultural understanding to the team. He is currently spearheading a project to map NSA interior spaces, with the goal of enhancing organizational efficiency and supporting future planning. Ahmed also dedicates his time to mentoring junior team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development within the department.



Every task undertaken by PWD Bahrain, from routine maintenance to complex engineering projects, is driven by a clear purpose: to directly support warfighter readiness. Whether it's ensuring reliable utilities, bolstering installation security, or managing critical contracts, their purpose remains steadfast – to empower the mission.



PWD Bahrain’s commitment and round-the-clock presence ensure a resilient and capable force. Their presence is not just physical; it's a constant assurance of support, a foundation upon which operational success is built.



These individuals represent just a fraction of the dedicated personnel at PWD Bahrain. Their stories are a testament to the diverse talents and unwavering commitment that drive the department's success. PWD Bahrain stands ready to ensure warfighter readiness for the Navy, contributing significantly to the overall strategic objectives of NAVCENT and CENTCOM.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 04:33 Story ID: 498548 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PWD Bahrain: People, Purpose, Presence – Ensuring Warfighter Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.