People, Purpose, Presence: PWD Redzikowo's Small Team, Big Impact

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY REDZIKOWO, Poland — Czesc (Hello) from Redzikowo, Poland! In celebration of National Public Works Week, Public Works Department (PWD) Redzikowo highlights its team's dedication and positive impact on the Aegis Ashore mission at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, the U.S. Navy’s newest installation. This year’s theme, "People, Purpose, Presence," reflects the ideals that motivate these public works professionals.



PWD Redzikowo is a field office of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT). NAVFAC delivers lifecycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities.



The PWD Redzikowo team comprises 24 personnel, including local nationals, U.S. civilians and active-duty service members. Eight team members support the PWD from Naples, Italy. The local national staff provides technical expertise and assists in maintaining relationships between Polish and American personnel. U.S. civilian employees bring prior military and NAVFAC experience, complemented by two Civil Engineer Corps Officers and five enlisted Seabees.



Our work begins in the Facilities Management Division (FMD), who collaborates with installation departments and tenant commands to manage work priorities. This includes receiving and validating requirements, prioritizing work, allocating resources, and developing and managing the overall work priority list.



Arguably the largest focus of the PWD is oversight of the $9M annual Base Operating Support contract, providing services across NSF Redzikowo. The Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD), along with subject matter experts, oversees contract performance. The FEAD also manages military construction projects from acquisition through completion.



The Production Division is just as widespread across NSF Redzikowo. This team of professionals manages the maintenance and assignment for our fleet of government vehicles, ensures continuous power and water, and submits hundreds of annual trouble-calls to ensure they are addressed and resolved quickly.



And finally, to highlight our Environmental Division. It is a truly vital program for both personnel and environmental safety, it is run by two of our best, always keeping a watchful eye and ensuring compliance with both U.S. and local Polish regulations.



A colossal thank you for all the support from our Redzikowo Partners. As the little PWD that does, this is a truly remarkable team whose presence is felt far and wide across NSF Redzikowo. Their relentless perseverance will continue to enhance NSF Redzikowo and maintain mission readiness around the clock.

