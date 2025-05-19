PWD Naples: Investing in Infrastructure, Empowering the Community

Buongiorno tutti! As we kick off National Public Works Week, I want to emphasize and highlight the resilience and determination of our exemplary team of professionals at Public Works Department (PWD) Naples.



PWD Naples, Italy, is co-located and supports the overall mission of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT). NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s mission is to provide technical engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategies to fleet commanders and to construct, maintain and sustain our shore infrastructures to maximize force generation and the capacity and capability of the warfighter. PWD Naples is responsible for delivering shore infrastructure and services supporting the community and enabling the fleet to achieve U.S. and NATO interests in Europe.



Our PWD team is a combined workforce of 206 hardworking individuals. This workforce is a diverse mix of U.S. civilians, local nationals and active-duty service members. Our local national staff serves as the foundation of our organization, with many having dedicated over 30 years of service. Their commitment to our organization and mission is the cornerstone for continuity. Additionally, 26 U.S. civilian employees support the department, each bringing invaluable experience from other NAVFAC and prior military service. Finally, our active-duty personnel include five Navy Civil Engineer Corps officers and 29 enlisted Seabees, each with skillsets to support and sustain daily operations in this diverse workforce.



Beginning with our foundation is our Facilities Management and Sustainment Branch, which includes our Production, Transportation, and Utilities and Energy Management (UEM) division; who work endlessly to provide stability to each of these installations. With our skilled local nationals combined with Seabees, we create a proficient workforce that provides 24/7 facility management.



Our Production division keeps our facilities operational, quickly addresses and resolves daily trouble calls, and ensures seamless operations throughout the installations. Halfway through fiscal year 2025, PWD has responded to and completed nearly 7,000 service requests/trouble calls.



Our UEM Division is a cornerstone of our PWD team as they influence cost saving, environmental sustainability and improve efficiency all around. UEM works persistently around the clock as most of their services, which include electrical, sewage, natural gas, water treatment and fire protection, need to be manned 24/7.



Our PWD Environmental Division ensures we are responsible of the environment by managing our Environmental Management System and complying with local regulations. Supported by the Administrative and Financial Management Division, it helps keep our projects running like clockwork.



Our Facilities Management Division (FMD) is essential for validating requirements, prioritizing tasks, and allocating resources, and ensuring optimal functionality of our real property assets. FMD is a key element in completing planning and execution of projects within the AOR. These projects include:



- Revamping Water Treatment Plant (Capodichino)

- Repairing/Replacing Deteriorated H&C pipes for NGIS Facilities

- Repairing C4i Critical Systems

- Renovation of West & East Parking Garages on Capodichino



To all our partners in Naples, Grazie Mille, thank you for your support. Our exemplary team of professionals works hard to provide each installation’s facilities with the services needed for daily readiness. By carefully assessing infrastructure needs and planning, we champion projects that benefit our NAVFAC customers and, ultimately, enable the Fleet and other operational units to project power effectively.

