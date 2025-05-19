CSM Mobar Bids Farewell to America’s First Corps in JBLM Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Elsi Delgado | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elsi Delgado | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of the America’s First Corps, passes the unit guidon to Lieutenant General Matthew McFarlane, the commanding general of America’s First Corps, during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 20, 2025. The change of responsibility is symbolized with the transfer of the guidon, which represents the combat readiness and esprit de corps of the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. (May 20, 2025) – Soldiers, families, and community leaders gathered today to honor Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh (Mobar) as he relinquished responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor for America’s First Corps.



The ceremony, hosted in front of America’s First Corps Headquarters, marked the conclusion of Mobar’s impactful tour, which began nine months ago on July 9, 2024, and was defined by his focus on leader development, Soldier care, and a relentless commitment to standards and discipline.



“From the moment he arrived, he was all in—leading by example with purpose and precision,” said Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps. “He’s been my right hand, my sounding board, and my reality check—bringing insight, passion, and quiet conviction that made this Corps better.”



During his tenure, Mobar led several key initiatives across I Corps, including the “Courage CARES” Soldier wellness campaign and Project Seneca—a leader development program focused on building resilient food service teams. He also improved reception operations, NCO professional military education access, and reinforced unit training standards through consistent application of the Army’s 8-Step Training Model.

In his farewell remarks, Mobar reflected on his time with the Corps and expressed gratitude to the team that supported him. “I’ve learned more from all of you than you’ve learned from me,” Mobar said. “I’m a better leader because of it.”



He thanked his family for their continued support through multiple moves, highlighting their resilience and sacrifices. “At this point, I think we qualify for frequent mover miles,” he joked.



CSM Mobar will next assume duties as the Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Forces Command—soon to be Western Hemisphere Command—where his leadership will influence the readiness of Army forces worldwide.

“You will always have a home here,” said McFarlane. “Your fingerprints are all over this Corps—not just in the programs you built, but in the people you’ve shaped and the culture you helped define.”



I Corps Chaplain (Col.) John Paul Smith reflected on CSM Mobar’s impact: “CSM Mobar’s hard work, dedication and legacy reminds us that leadership is not about how long you serve in a position—but how deeply you serve the people around you. He has been a brilliant example that it doesn’t take long to make a difference when you walk in purpose and lead intentionally.”



Throughout his assignment at I Corps, CSM Mobar emphasized the importance of developing NCOs who understand not just how to accomplish tasks, but why those tasks matter to mission readiness. His leadership philosophy centered on building trust, maintaining high standards, and ensuring Soldiers received the training and resources needed to succeed both on and off duty.



The incoming senior enlisted leader will be announced in a separate ceremony.



America’s First Corps is the Army’s operational headquarters in the Indo-Pacific region. We provide forward presence and readiness needed to deter adversary aggression and maintain peace across the region.