Photo Story: Fort McCoy continues annual tree replenishment efforts; earns 36th Tree City USA award in process, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Forester Charles Mentzel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch speaks to Fort McCoy community members prior to planting trees April 25, 2025, during a tree-planting event at Fort McCoy, Wis.

Fort McCoy community members plant trees April 25, 2025, during a tree-planting event at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Dozens of community members planted 500 trees on the installation cantonment to establish a tree break.



The installation also received its 36th Tree City USA award during the event.



The event was organized by the Forestry Office with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB).



The 500 trees planted April 25 were the major replanting effort for 2025. In 2024, Forestry Technician Tim Parry, with the Forestry Office at NRB, said the post planted 5,000 trees — 500 on the cantonment area and 4,500 in Training Area B-05 on Fort McCoy’s South Post.



Forester Charles Mentzel with the NRB also noted that the Department of the Army is the steward of the land and the natural resources at Fort McCoy, which are being held in trust for the American people. Trees are one of the most important natural resources contained on Fort McCoy, either singularly, in groups, or forests.



These trees benefit Fort McCoy by providing quality training, watershed protection, wood products, food and shelter for wildlife, outdoor recreation opportunities, clean air, noise buffers, and beautification.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



