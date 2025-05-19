Armed Services YMCA Welcomes El Paso Mayor, Renard U. Johnson for a Tour of their Facilities

Photo By Norman Llamas | El Paso Mayor, Renard U. Johnson visited the Armed Services YMCA's Administration...... read more read more Photo By Norman Llamas | El Paso Mayor, Renard U. Johnson visited the Armed Services YMCA's Administration Offices, Lodge, Child Development Center, both located outside Fort Bliss but only a few minutes away from the base, and the Junior Enlisted Family Center - Food Market and Thrift Store, located next to the Cassidy gate, inside Fort Bliss, May 14. During the visit, Johnson met with Jerry "Jake" Jacobitz, the El Paso ASYMCA's Executive Director; Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander; Command Sgt. Maj. David Sweeney, Fort Bliss Garrison command sergeant major; Adriene Engstrom, Blue Star Families' Chief of Staff; and Paul Albright, City of El Paso's Chief Military Officer. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – El Paso Mayor, Renard U. Johnson visited the Armed Services YMCA's Administration Offices, Lodge, Child Development Center, both located outside Fort Bliss but only a few minutes away from the base, and the Junior Enlisted Family Center - Food Market and Thrift Store, located next to the Cassidy gate, inside Fort Bliss, May 14.



Johnson met with Jerry "Jake" Jacobitz, the El Paso ASYMCA's Executive Director; Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander; Command Sgt. Maj. David Sweeney, Fort Bliss Garrison command sergeant major; Adriene Engstrom, Blue Star Families' Chief of Staff; and Paul Albright, City of El Paso's Chief Military Officer.



During an informative, semi-formal meeting, Johnson received information about the ways the ASYMCA and the Blue Star Families programs, both assist local military families during challenging times, while their loved ones serve in defense of our great country.



During the meeting and all along the tour, Jacobitz provided Johnson with information on the resources available to military families through the ASYMCA. Jacobitz said the ASYMCA provides the military community with resources and critical services including health and resiliency programs for school-age children; access to food security; and parent-child early education opportunities.



For her part, Engstrom provided Johnson with a brief overview of the Blue Star Families program. The program is the largest nonprofit serving and representing military and veteran families.



According to Blue Star Families’ website, “the families of our all-volunteer military make unprecedented sacrifices these days to serve our country. Blue Star Families was founded by military family members in 2009 to empower these families to thrive as they serve. We're committed to strengthening military families by connecting them with their neighbors – individuals and organizations – to create vibrant communities of mutual support. We believe we're all stronger when we take care of one another.”



Following the meeting, Jacobitz led Johnson and the other guests on a tour of the administrative building, the child development center, and lastly, they all went on a short car ride to tour the junior enlisted family center-food market, and thrift store, where the visit culminated.