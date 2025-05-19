Inspiring Discipline, Leading with Purpose

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. -- When you meet Chief Master Mike Kassebaum, it’s easy to understand how he has built a martial arts legacy spanning over four decades. His calm presence and impressive history—stacked with black belts, championship titles, and instructor certifications—tell the story of a life shaped by discipline, focus, and service. These values align closely with the United States Air Force—integrity, service, and excellence.



Now serving as the 343rd Recruiting Squadron honorary commander at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Chief Master Kassebaum continues a rich tradition—one that traces back to the earliest intersections between martial arts and the U.S. Air Force.



In the early 1960s, an Airman named Richard “Dick” Reed returned from duty in Korea and helped introduce martial arts to the United States, which started at Offutt AFB. After earning his black belt overseas, Reed invited Korean instructors to America and co-founded what would become the American Taekwondo Association—today one of the largest martial arts organizations in the nation.



That same spirit of cultural exchange and personal development lives on in leaders like Chief Master Kassebaum.



He began his own martial arts journey in 1984 in Lincoln, Nebraska, inspired by ninja movies and motivated by friends. What started as a childhood fascination quickly became a lifelong pursuit. Two short years later, he earned his first-degree black belt, and in the decades that followed, he became a decorated champion in weapons, forms, and sparring. He has also trained across several disciplines, including Taekwondo, Krav Maga, Hapkido, and Jiu-Jitsu.



Today, Chief Master Kassebaum owns and operates Kassebaum’s Martial Arts and Nebraska Krav Maga in Bellevue, Nebraska, where he trains students from ages three to over seventy—including active-duty military members and veterans. His academies have produced numerous instructors and masters, continuing the cycle of mentorship and leadership that both martial arts and military service promote.



“Martial arts gave me structure, confidence, and focus,” he says, “which helped me grow as a person. I’ve seen those attributes do the same for others—especially when paired with life skills the military teaches.”



That synergy makes his honorary commander role a natural fit. Chief Master Kassebaum plans to connect with recruiters and Airmen, sharing his expertise in self-defense, leadership, and resilience.



“Just like a white belt is as important as a 9th-degree Grand Master, every person in uniform matters—from airman basic to chief master sergeant.”



In the world of Global Traditional Martial Arts, the title Chief Master is a highly respected designation, awarded only to the most senior black belts. It reflects decades of experience, leadership, and service. For comparison, this title carries the same weight in martial arts as the rank of Chief Master Sergeant does in the Air Force—the pinnacle of enlisted leadership. With an 8th Degree Black Belt, Chief Master Kassebaum holds this elite title after decades of dedication to training, teaching, and developing others.



With a leadership philosophy centered on “Power to Achieve,” he encourages the next generation—whether stepping into martial arts, business, or military service—to stay focused, surround themselves with great mentors, and never stop learning.



Through his role as honorary commander, he hopes to help the 343rd RCS inspire, engage, and recruit across the region by promoting a culture of trust, fitness, and personal growth.



“If I can offer one new way to train, or one message that helps even one person grow, then I’ve done my job.”



His legacy—like that of Dick Reed before him—is one of connection, empowerment, and enduring impact. As we continue shaping the future of the Air Force, we’re proud to have leaders like Chief Master Mike Kassebaum standing beside us.

