WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The highly-competitive Department of the Air Force Acquisition Instructor Course is accepting applications now through July 25, for class 26A, which is set to run from Jan. 5 to June 13, 2026, here.



AQIC is open to uniformed and civilian acquisition professionals from both the Air and Space Forces who are looking for an opportunity to improve their leadership, instructor skills, operational acquisition capabilities and program office integration skills.



Throughout the course, students gain the skillsets to navigate and exploit acquisition policy in support of warfighter requirements through cross-functional academics, experiential assignments, practical exercises and other events. Students will be in temporary duty status at Wright-Patterson AFB for the duration of the course, with extensive travel to various locations across the country.



Graduates are expected to contribute to the acquisition community and schoolhouse, with the opportunity to fill specific positions at diverse developmental levels throughout the Department. All graduates earn a Special Experience Identifier and incur a three-year service commitment.



Applicants must possess a final Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) clearance that is valid for the duration of the cohort.



Additional information is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/AQIC/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2025 Date Posted: 05.20.2025 16:17 Story ID: 498507 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AQIC accepting applications through July 25, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.