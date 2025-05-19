Photo By Melanie Casineau | Trainees from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Hanscom Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Melanie Casineau | Trainees from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Hanscom Air Force Base stand in front of an F-15 aircraft, May 14, 2025, 104th Fighter Wing Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass. These logistics specialists, working in areas such as Command and Control, Electronic Systems, Radars, and IT Infrastructure, toured seven different base sections to gain firsthand insight into military operations that will help bridge the gap between logistical decision-making and real-world application.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau) see less | View Image Page

104th Fighter Wing’s supporting units work together to help get the F-15s in the air and on mission.





BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Massachusetts- On May 14, 2025, the 104th Fighter Wing (FW) welcomed a group of trainees from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Hanscom Air Force Base. These logistics specialists, working in areas such as Command and Control, Electronic Systems, Radars, and IT Infrastructure, toured seven different base sections to gain firsthand insight into military operations. This would help bridge the gap between logistical decision-making and real-world application.



Every day operations present unique challenges, and for these future Logistics Managers, understanding how their product support planning shapes mission success is crucial. They are currently participating in a rigorous three-year rotation program, advancing from the GS-7 to the GS-12 level.



Steven LaFleur, Logistics Site Senior Functional at the AFLCMC and leader of the rotational program, helped plan the specific shops needed for this tour.



“Our personnel make recommendations in product design with supply, maintenance, and operators in mind,” LaFleur explained. “They oversee maintenance planning, training, supply support, and design interface, essential for the full life cycle of weapons systems.”



Through prior visits to bases housing different aircraft, the trainees explored the contrasting logistics of Fighter, Cargo, and Tanker operations. This visit brought fresh perspectives, exposing them to POL operations and weapons handling. They were especially impressed with the money-saving technology of the 3D printing in maintenance to resolve some issues.



Staff Sgt. Warner Adams, 104th FW Air Ground Equipment (AGE), talked with the group as they toured the shop he works in. He felt that it was very beneficial for them to speak with this section.



“They seemed to truly understand their job/role and how it impacted our side of everything. They also had consistent follow up questions upon being answered, they were very prepared, “said Warner



Abbey Collins, a Logistics Management Specialist from the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, is currently working on an emergency communications system for B-2 and B-52 aircraft. Seeing operational components firsthand was invaluable.



“Most of us spend our days analyzing part numbers on screens,” Collins explained. “Witnessing the actual hardware and its use in real-time made everything more tangible.”



Senior Master Sgt. Adam Casineau, AGE Supervisor, emphasized the importance of understanding parts replacement. His comments prompted Collins to consider whether shops had the necessary tools to repair critical components.



“Big decisions rely on maintainers’ insights,” she reflected. “Their input should be factored into decision-making.”



Nicholas Granger, Logistics Management Specialist on the Aloha radar replacement program, echoed this sentiment.



“Talking to people who use these systems provides a new perspective,” Granger said. “Their feedback directly affects mission success. Now, we can take this back to our program office and integrate it into future contracts and requirements.”



John Cocks, Logistics Management Specialist, is working on Airborne Network Gig Interface, and NIPR and SIPR access to certain aircraft platforms such as the KC-135 and KC 46 Bomber community.



” It’s very valuable to talk with the end user of our contracts and hear about the problems and where they started from. Our office has a say in what documents need to be written so we can help them if we know more about what they need, “said Cocks



Overall, it left the trainees reflecting on what they can do to enhance their individual programs. Whether it be in maintenance planning or supply logistics to help avoid some of the issues platforms like the F-15 are dealing with. Their decision-making capability will help operational readiness in the future.