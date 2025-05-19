Liberty County Schools recognized for commitment to military students

Photo By Spc. Caden Comer | Leaders of Liberty County School System accept the Military Flagship award given by...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Caden Comer | Leaders of Liberty County School System accept the Military Flagship award given by the Georgia Department of Education during a ceremony May 15, 2025, at Lyman Hall Elementary auditorium, Hinesville, Georgia. The Military Flagship School award, presented by the Georgia Department of Education, is reserved for schools that go above and beyond to support children in military families. This is a significant milestone for Liberty County Schools because each school is now a Military Flagship recipient. Only one other county in the state of Georgia holds this honor. see less | View Image Page

In a celebration of commitment, compassion, and educational excellence, Lyman Hall and Button Gwinnett Elementary Schools were both honored May 15, 2025, with the prestigious Military Flagship School award. The ceremony took place at the Lyman Hall Elementary auditorium, where state and local leaders gathered to recognize the schools’ unwavering support of military-connected students.



The Military Flagship School award, presented by the Georgia Department of Education, is reserved for schools that go above and beyond to support children in military families. Achieving this distinction requires a rigorous application process, detailed documentation of student data, attendance, and academic progress, as well as the demonstration of a school-wide commitment to serving military-connected students. This is a significant milestone for Liberty County Schools because each school is now a Military Flagship recipient. Only one other county in the state of Georgia holds this honor.



“It means a great deal to be awarded the Military Flagship award,” said Dr. Norman Hart, principal of Lyman Hall Elementary School. “We know we have students from military families, and we work extremely hard to ensure those students have all the support they need to thrive academically.”



Children in military families often face unique challenges, such as frequent relocations, parental deployments, and the need to adapt to new environments regularly. For many, schools like Lyman Hall and Button Gwinnett have become more than just places of learning—they are safe havens of stability.



“I just want to tell them thank you,” Hart said when asked if he had a message for his students. “They work extremely hard. They’re very patient. They know when they walk through our doors that they have support here, and I want them to always know that we’re here for them—in every shape, form, and fashion.”



The ceremony brought together community leaders and education officials from across Georgia, including Hinesville Mayor, Karl Riles, and Georgia State School Superintendent, Dr. Richard Woods. The award is not given by default—schools must earn it through demonstrated excellence and consistent dedication.



The dual recognition of both Lyman Hall and Button Gwinnett Elementary Schools stands as a testament to Liberty County Schools System’s ongoing commitment to its military community. As educators, administrators, and students stood proudly together, the ceremony was not just about an award—it was about honoring the resilience of military families and the schools that serve them with heart.