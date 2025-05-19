Nelson takes command advanced C2 training squadron

Photo By Shelton Keel | U.S. Air Force Col. James Fields II, 505th Test and Training Group commander, left,...... read more read more Photo By Shelton Keel | U.S. Air Force Col. James Fields II, 505th Test and Training Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Matthew Nelson, 705th Training Squadron incoming commander, right, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 13, 2025. The 505th CCW is the U.S Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level C2; the wing prepares and enables the joint force to execute war-winning C2 of airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelton Keel) see less | View Image Page

The 705th Training Squadron welcomed a new commander Tuesday during a formal change of command ceremony as Lt. Col. Matthew “Blanks” Nelson succeeded Lt. Col. Benjamin “Dragon” Lee in leading the U.S. Air Force’s only advanced command and control training unit, at Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 13, 2025.



The ceremony, held at Hurlburt Field, Fla., was presided over by Col. James Fields II, 505th Test and Training Group commander, who highlighted the incredible expertise of the squadron's personnel and the pivotal role they play in shaping the future of operational command and control for the U.S. Air Force, joint and allied forces.



“This unit is trusted with solving the toughest operational C2 problems and shaping the Air Force’s approach to joint and combined warfare,” Fields said. “Lt. Col. Lee took that responsibility and drove the squadron to new heights.”



During his tenure, Lee led significant innovations in training and doctrine development. He revamped the Air Force Forces Staff training from an introductory to an intermediate-level program while doubling the number of planning events and increasing active learning exercises by 50 percent. He also led the team that transformed the Lead Wing C2 course into the new emerging concept for deployable wing C2, boosting hands-on learning by 25 percent. In addition, he led the team that advanced the U.S. Air Force’s premier operational planners’ course, the C2 Warrior Advanced Course, spearheading its expansion from four to six weeks and leading its first-ever delivery outside the United States, hosted at Royal Air Force Waddington, United Kingdom.



Fields continued, “Lt. Col. Lee also oversaw the participation and integration of the Bamboo Eagle exercise into the very fabric of the unit’s training focus bringing expertise and experience into the development of experimental C2 concepts and operational C2 planning and execution into Indo-Pacific readiness.”



In his farewell address, Lt. Col. Lee reflected on the squadron's accomplishments and the importance of mentorship and leadership. "The success of the 705th TRS has been built on the hard work and dedication of every individual here. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, and I know that with Lt. Col. Nelson at the helm, the squadron will continue to evolve and lead the way in C2 excellence.”



“To the OWLs, I know I pushed many of you outside your comfort zones, but it’s because of your hard work that this squadron is at the forefront of C2 evolution,” Lee said in his farewell remarks, referencing the squadron’s mascot and call sign, “OWLs.”



As Lt. Col. Nelson took the ceremonial guidon, the transition marked a new chapter for the 705th TRS. Lt. Col. Nelson, who previously served as the squadron's director of operations, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role. He is no stranger to the unit, having played a key role in many of its recent initiatives.



“It is not lost on me the responsibility that has been entrusted to me,” Nelson remarked during his speech. "Our mission is critical. The work we do here shapes the future of warfare, and I am honored to continue the tradition of excellence that has been established by my predecessors."



Lt. Col. Nelson also expressed gratitude to his family, his mentors, and the squadron's exceptional staff. His speech highlighted the collaborative spirit and unwavering dedication of the men and women of the 705th TRS, who are at the forefront of shaping Air Force readiness and evolving C2 capabilities.



Nelson closed his remarks by reflecting on the mentorship and support that shaped his career and offered a message to his two daughters.

“No dream is unachievable if you're willing to do the work to get there,” he said. “Chase your dreams.”



The 705th Training Squadron, known for its cadre of highly experienced instructors, provides advanced operational C2 training for air, space, and cyber operations. Its mission has become increasingly critical in preparing U.S. and allied forces against a peer threat and the challenges of modern warfare.



As Lee enters retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of transformation. Nelson now takes the reins, tasked with continuing to shape how the Air Force prepares its warfighters to command and control in tomorrow’s battlespace.