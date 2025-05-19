Guardsmen on the Go: Annual Lincoln Marathon Plays Vital, Lasting Role in the All Guard Marathon Team Selection

LINCOLN, Neb. - The roar of the crowd, the thunderous boom of the cannon, the rhythmic pounding of thousands of feet on pavement, these are the familiar sounds of the annual Lincoln Marathon.



For members of the National Guard, this Lincoln Marathon, on May 4, 2025, serves as the decisive time trial that determines who will earn a coveted spot on the All Guard Marathon Team. This biennial event transcends the personal challenge of 26.2 miles.



More than just a race, it’s a testament to the participating Soldiers and Airmen’s dedication, discipline and the unique intersection of military service and athletic prowess.



The annual Lincoln Marathon isn't simply another race on the calendar; it holds the official designation as a primary time trial for the National Guard’s All Guard Marathon team, offering a well-organized and certified course against a backdrop of competitive runners. This allows National Guard members from across the nation to converge and put their months of rigorous training to the ultimate test.



The qualifying criteria are stringent, demanding not only speed and endurance but also embodying the core values of the National Guard. Aspiring team members must meet specific time standards, showcasing their commitment to peak physical fitness, a cornerstone of military readiness.



"The discipline and dedication required to train for and complete a marathon mirror the commitment we expect from every member of the National Guard,” said Sgt. 1st Class Michael Eaton, National Guard Competitive Events coordinator “Physical fitness is not just about individual health. It's about unit strength and our collective ability to serve our communities and our nation."



The seamless execution of the Lincoln Marathon as a time trial over multiple decades is a testament to the strong collaboration between the sponsoring Lincoln Track Club and the National Guard, specifically the Nebraska National Guard. This partnership ensures a well-organized event that meets the specific needs of the military participants, from designated registration processes to logistical support on race day.



Every year, the Nebraska National Guard supports the marathon with bag security, road guards, aid and water stations, participants, cheers and more.



“We could not put this race on without the help of the National Guard,” said Ryan Regnier, Lincoln Marathon race director and president of the Lincoln Track Club. “The support that the Guard gives every year is amazing and it is also a tremendous honor to be the time trials for the team every other year.”



The benefits of this unique partnership extend far beyond the finish line.



For the National Guard, the marathon serves as a powerful tool for promoting physical fitness and cultivating esprit de corps. The shared goal of conquering the grueling 26.2 miles unites these Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen, forging bonds that strengthen their units. The visibility of the All Guard Marathon Team at events like Lincoln plays a crucial role in recruiting and retention efforts, showcasing the dedication and diverse talents within the Guard. The runners’ presence connects with communities, offering a tangible representation of the individuals who serve them.



“When you go into things like combat, when you go into things, even as small and insignificant as a marathon, you still want to perform for those around you,” said 2nd Lt. Derek Yorek, Arkansas National Guard. “You want to be the best you absolutely can. The people on this team are some of the best humans I've ever met in my life, so to not show up in the best absolute manner that I can would fail them — fail my team.”



As the runners recover from the 2025 event and prepare for the next race, they carry with them not only their personal goals but also the pride and mission of the National Guard, each mile a testament to their commitment to both country and personal excellence.



“One thing to know about the Lincoln Marathon is that it’s a lot hillier than you would think,” Yorek said. “People always think that the Midwest is flat as a pancake, but that is not the case. This race will humble you, but it is one of my favorite courses to run in the country.”





2025 National Guard Marathon Trials Results



Overall fastest time Male and Female: Derek Yorek AR / Rachel Gerlach WV



Top male and female by age group:



18-24: Joseph Smith TX / Brenna Kerin VT



25-29: Lucas Petersen MI / Kate Kerin VT



30-34: Chad Terry KY / Jenifer Hintz MN



35-39: Paul Hoffman SD / Kimberly Quinn FL



40-44: Joel Engle SD / Melissa Guckian NY





45-49: Richard Mercedes PR / Jenifer Watson KY



50-60: Thomas Orf TX / Deborah Fisher PA



The COB Award: Kentucky



Team Announcement:





Male

1 Derek Yorek AR 2:29:31

2 Chad Terry KY 2:39:08

3 Andrew Merrill FL 2:39:57

4 Jerrod Abel OH 2:43:43

5 Tyler Lundquist PA 2:44:04

6 Cody Ebnit IN 2:45:39

7 Lucas Peterson MI 2:47:48

8 Joseph Smith TX 2:48:55

9 Paul Fitzpatrick MI 2:50:18

10 Paul Hoffman SD 2:51:39

13 Geovanni Popoca KS 2:53:49

14 Jackson Rogers KY 2:53:53

15 Joel Engle SD 2:55:09

16 David Buchanan VA 2:55:21

17 Travis Kirchner NE 2:55:25

18 Valentine Roberts HI 2:55:46

19 Chris Edwards OH 2:55:54

20 Omar Rodriguez Esparza GA 2:56:11

21 Richard Mercedes PR 2:56:38

22 Clancy Kirk LA 2:56:45

23 Shane Steinhour SD 2:56:46

24 Chris Bourque TN 2:57:21

25 Ethan McIntosh TX 2:57:41

26 Joshua Hendrickson MN 2:57:55

27 Jordan Rick IL 2:58:07

28 Lex Grimley UT 2:59:32

29 Zachary Burns LA 2:59:35

30 Alexander Stark KY 2:59:42

31 Emmanuel Olguin Herrer NC 2:59:57

32 Timothy Ross TX 2:59:58

33 Terry Durham KY 3:00:30

34 Jason Turk NJ 3:01:33

35 John Bomsta KS 3:01:57

36 Adam Walton MN 3:02:56

37 Napu Castro AP 3:03:19

38 Christopher Sinnett IA 3:04:08

39 Jonathan Fleming HI 3:04:35

40 Jesus Ortega TX 3:04:44

42 Lee Reagan AL 3:05:00



Over 50 Male

Thomas Orf TX 3:04:50

Kyle Ryberg SC 3:17:26

Dan Davis VT 3:09:23

Michael Embury OH 3:20:49

Bill Dycus OK 3:30:22



Female

1 Rachel Gerlach WV 3:05:33

2 Jennifer Hintz MN 3:12:18

3 Althea Donawa DE 3:13:21

4 Kate Kerin CO 3:22:26

5 Jennifer Watson KY 3:22:27

6 Aaron Textor OH 3:23:35

7 Melissa Guckian NY 3:31:54

8 Kimberly Quinn FL 3:32:55

9 9092 Miranda KiblerOH 3:33:44

10 Brenna Kerin NH 3:35:11

11 Samantha Wood CO 3:40:39

12 Erica Fuentes MI 3:40:51

13 Jessica Pal KS 3:42:15

14 Brianna Dahm CO 3:42:37

15 Lisa Urnaitis MT 3:43:28

16 Courtney Wheeler IL 3:43:39

17 Amy Mireles OR 3:43:58

18 Fiona Cuthbert PA 3:44:54

19 Tonisia Jackson OH 3:45:14

20 Phoebe Begay NM 3:46:00





Over 50 Female

Deborah Fisher PA 3:48:12

Shannon Ruby MI 3:50:26

