42nd Combat Aviation Brigade Welcomes New Commander

Paul Bailie, a Cohoes resident, was promoted to colonel in the New York Army National Guard, and took command of the Combat Aviation Brigade during a May 17, 2025, ceremony at the Army flight facility in Latham.



Bailie replaced Col. Jason Lefton, a Niskayuna resident, who has commanded the brigade since 2021.



Lefton will continue to serve as the New York Army National Guard’s State Army Aviation Officer.



The 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade—with a strength of 1,050 Soldiers-- includes the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Helicopter Battalion and the 542nd Aviation Support Battalion. It also provides administrative command for a medical evacuation helicopter company and a heavy lift helicopter company.



Major General Jack James, the commander of the 42nd Infantry Division and a former commander of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, praised Bailie as a capable officer and leader.



“You’ve done all the tough jobs and consistently demonstrated excellence and success. Paul, you are more than ready and deserving of this huge promotion,” James said.



“Success as a colonel requires you to maintain the skills that got you here. Take care of Soldiers, manage risks, accomplish the mission, and

develop leaders,” James said.



In his remarks Bailie said he was humbled to be leading the New York National Guard’s aviation brigade.



“Nearly 20 years ago, I stood on this hangar floor for my first promotion. I never imagined that I’d be standing here today,” Bailie said.



“To all the retirees and mentors here today, thank you. You helped me stay on course. You believed in me through both triumphs and trials because you knew I would always put the organization and our people first,” Bailie added.



Bailie previously commanded the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation which has a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter company in Latham and another in Ronkonkoma.



Bailie joined the United States Army in 1998 and was commissioned thru the Officer Candidate School in 2002.



After completing the Aviation Officer Basic Course in 2003, he held repeated assignments in the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, including headquarters company commander, as well as executive officer.



He deployed to Iraq as commander of the battalion’s Alpha Company.



He has also held a number of assignments in the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, and at the division and state level. These included division aviation officer and deputy state army aviation officer.



In 2020, Bailie deployed to Kuwait as the division aviation officer for the 42nd Infantry Division. He assumed command of the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation in 2023.



Bailie is a Master Army Aviator qualified in the UH-72 Lakota, UH-60 Blackhawk, OH-58 Kiowa, and UH-1 Iroquois.



He holds an Instructor Pilot certification in the UH-60 Blackhawk and UH-72 Lakota.



In addition to his military assignments, Bailie is a dual-status military/federal technician within the New York Army National Guard and currently serves as the commander of Army Aviation Support Facility #3 in Latham.



Bailie is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.



Bailie holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and a master’s degree in business administration.



His awards include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Meritorious Unit Commendation medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Master Army Aviator Badge.



Bailie and his wife, Dr. Christina A. Bailie, live in Cohoes, NY, and have four sons: Aidan, Gavin, Dylan, and Ivan.

