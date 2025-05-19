Kentucky National Guard leaders brief new civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army during Frankfort visit

Photo By Milt Spalding | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky adjutant general, talks with Kentucky...... read more read more Photo By Milt Spalding | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky adjutant general, talks with Kentucky civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA), retired U.S. Army Col. Lance O’Bryan, at Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, April 30, 2025. Kentucky National Guard senior leadership along with directorates met with O’Bryan to highlight the Kentucky National Guard and the organization’s capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Milt Spalding) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky National Guard senior leadership along with directorates met with retired U.S. Army Col. Lance O’Bryan, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, April 30, 2025.



CASAs act as a liaison between the Army and the surrounding civilian communities, fostering strong community relations and providing the Secretary of the Army with insights into public opinion and regional matters. They help to build partnerships and strengthen relationships.



O’Bryan’s visit gave Kentucky National Guard leadership the opportunity to highlight the Guard, what it does and how it benefits both the state and nation.



Retired Brig. Gen. Steven King, chief of staff, says that the opportunity allowed leadership to give an overview of the organization and its unique dynamics.



“The primary purpose was to provide the new civilian aide to the secretary of the army an overview of who we are in the Kentucky National Guard,” said King. “In this particular case we already had a relationship with Col. O'Bryan when he was the garrison commander over at Fort Knox.”



During the briefing, representatives from each directorate presented the capabilities and facilities of the Kentucky National Guard, and how the state and federal governments work together to help accomplish the Guard’s dual mission.



The program was created in 1916 as part of the Military Training Camps Association, supporting national defense through the military training of civilians. In 1950, the program was redesigned to promote better relations between the Army and the civilian communities.



CASAs are business and community leaders who serve as force multipliers, appointed by the secretary to advise and support Army leaders.



"Some states have more federally owned facilities,” said King. “But in our case, most of our facilities are predominantly owned by the commonwealth, and we operate those through a master cooperative agreement between the federal and state government.”



O’Bryan, a former U. S. Army veteran, was appointed to the role by the Secretary of the Army in Oct. 2024, representing Northern Kentucky. He served nearly 26 years, most recently, as the garrison commander of Fort Knox.