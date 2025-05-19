182nd Medical Group, FSRT Complete Joint CERF-P Exercise and Evaluation in Sparta

Courtesy Photo | A role player extends his arms during a decontamination line walkthrough in Sparta,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A role player extends his arms during a decontamination line walkthrough in Sparta, Illinois, March 28, 2025. Personnel trained to process through contamination control areas while using closed-loop oxygen systems. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SPARTA, Ill. — Members of the 182nd Medical Group Detachment 1, the 182nd Force Support Squadron’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT) and the 182nd Communications Squadron participated in a joint exercise with the U.S. Army in Sparta, Illinois, from March 25–30, 2025. The exercise fulfilled a capstone inspection for the Illinois Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package, or CERF-P.



The medical element supported the mission by integrating several objectives, including managing the health of nearly 200 personnel each morning before exercise operations began. The medical team included medics, public health officials, pharmacists, nurses, respiratory therapists and physicians. They conducted triage at multiple care stages and trained in managing cardiac arrest, traumatic injuries and incapacitated team medics.

Patient decontamination was emphasized to ensure safe processing in a simulated CBRNE environment. Some personnel operated in the “hot zone,” or contaminated areas, conducting search and extraction or triage operations while wearing full protective gear and using closed-loop oxygen systems.



Distinguished visitors to the event included Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel McDonough, the Assistant to the Adjutant General - Air of the Illinois Air National Guard; Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kehinde Salami, the senior enlisted leader of the Illinois National Guard; and Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Bowers, commander of the 182nd Medical Group, Illinois Air National Guard. Several Airmen received recognition during the exercise, including coinings, promotions and one commissioning to second lieutenant.



The Illinois CERF-P successfully achieved recertification for another three-year cycle, as evaluated by the Army Integrated Training and Education Center (AITEC).



The 182nd FSRT also completed its 2025 External Evaluation at the Sparta Army National Guard Training Center, receiving the top rating of “Trained.” The team spent months preparing by reviewing documentation, assigning tasks and executing a Deployment Readiness Exercise that ensured the timely arrival of personnel and equipment.



Despite encountering real-world technology and weather challenges, the FSRT adapted and completed the evaluation successfully. The team conducted 13 recovery operations in both hot and cold zone environments.

They maintained communication with the Incident Command throughout the exercise, even during a network outage, by switching to land mobile radio (LMR) and analog systems. The FSRT achieved a 45-minute setup time, the fastest among all 27 FSRTs nationwide according to Observer Controller Trainers.



The joint exercise in Sparta not only validated the operational readiness of the Illinois CERF-P but also highlighted the adaptability, resilience and professionalism of the 182nd Airlift Wing personnel. Their ability to overcome challenges and meet high performance standards under demanding conditions underscores the critical response capabilities of the Illinois National Guard.



-30-