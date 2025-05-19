AMC announces Best Squad

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. – Twenty-four Soldiers from across Army Materiel Command competed May 5-9, for a chance to earn the title of AMC’s Soldier and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year as well as a spot on the AMC Best Squad.



The NCO of the Year is Sgt. 1st Class Gary Skillestad II and the Soldier of the Year is Spc. Cedrick Brooks. Both were also named AMC Best Squad members.



Each squad will consist of five Soldiers: a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, which is a sergeant or corporal; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below. AMC’s Best Squad includes:

• (Squad leader) Sgt. 1st Class Gary Skillestad II – Security Assistance Command

• (Team leader) Sgt. Chase Smith – Installation Management Command-Training

• Spc. Cedrick Brooks – IMCOM-Pacific

• Spc. Langston Maxwell – IMCOM-Sustainment

• Pfc. Daniel Alejandro – Aviation and Missile Command



Runners-up:

• (Alternate squad leader) Staff Sgt. Tony Norman – Security Assistance Command

• (Alternate team leader) Sgt. Hunter Fetterley – Communications-Electronics Command

• (Alternate) Spc. Aaron Boudreaux – AMCOM



“The Army Best Warrior Competition is more than just a contest, this competition represents everything we strive to be as Soldiers: disciplined, resilient, adaptive, and committed to excellence,” said AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss.



“What makes this competition truly important is the way it cultivates excellence. Every participant leaves the experience stronger, more knowledgeable, and more resilient. They return to their units as better leaders, better teammates, and better examples of what it means to embody the Warrior Ethos.”



The competition spanned across five consecutive days, where each AMC Soldier and NCO experienced and negotiated air assault operations, eight live-fire ranges, multiple mental examinations including an IQ test, six training areas that consisted of both technical and tactical tasks, ruck march over 30 miles with a 60-pound rucksack, 1,000 m swim and an interview board.



Doss expressed his appreciation to the 24 competitors, thanking them for their dedication and hard work throughout the competition.



“To those who have competed, thank you. You’ve shown us what commitment looks like in action. You’ve raised the standard and reminded us of what it means to lead from the front.”



Master Sgt. Jordan Dahl, planner and NCOIC of the competition, said the event is not just about identifying the top performers but also about fostering growth and development among the participants.



“These competitors will successfully walk away with tangible information, documentation and products from this event to enhance their physical, professional, technical, tactical and teamwork abilities,” said Dahl. “Selecting AMCs top performers is not the only outcome, but to ultimately build a leaner, more lethal fighting force.”



The AMC Best Squad will conduct follow-on training at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, to prepare for the Department of the Army's Best Squad Competition this fall.

