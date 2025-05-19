Japanese Government Honors F-35 Program Manager with Prestigious Award

Courtesy Photo | Gen Nakatani, left, the Japan Minister of Defense, places The Order of the Rising Sun,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gen Nakatani, left, the Japan Minister of Defense, places The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, award on Graham Rowell, the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (JPO) Japan program manager, during The Order of the Rising Sun award ceremony. Rowell received the award for his service and contributions to Japan and its defense forces. (Photo courtesy of Japan) see less | View Image Page

The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) announces that Graham Rowell, the F-35 JPO Japan program manager, has been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, by the government of Japan. This award recognizes Rowell’s service and contributions to Japan and its defense forces.



One of the oldest Japanese honors, the Order of the Rising Sun is awarded in the name of the Emperor of Japan and approved by the Japanese cabinet for individuals who have made considerable contributions to the nation -- making this recognition a significant achievement from the highest levels of the Japanese government.



“Graham Rowell’s recognition with the Order of the Rising Sun is a reflection of his commitment to strengthening the U.S.-Japan defense relationship,” said Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt, F-35 JPO program executive officer. “His efforts have made a lasting impact, and we’re proud to see his dedication honored in this way.”



Rowell joins a select group, as one of just 107 non-Japanese individuals among the 3,990 recipients of the Order of the Rising Sun and other Japanese honors awarded this spring.



Rowell, who began his role within the F-35 JPO in 2016, has been instrumental in the development and transformation of Japan’s F-35 program.



From helping ensure the successful arrival of Japan’s first F-35 Lightning II aircraft in 2018 at Masawa, Japan, the establishment of two new Japanese airbases at Komatsu and Nyutabaru, to establishing an Air Vehicle Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul, and Upgrade (MRO&U) facility in Nagoya, his leadership has delivered strategic and historic results.



Rowell also played a central role in the expansion of Japan’s F-35 fleet, both the F-35A and F-35B variants, to meet Japan’s evolving mission requirements.



Notably, Rowell helped lay the groundwork for Japan’s maritime F-35 operations, overseeing the initial work to modify two Japanese Izumo-class multi-purpose escort destroyers to accommodate F-35B aircraft. These modifications led to a U.S. Marine Corps demonstration where an F-35B landed on the JS Izumo (DDH-183) in October 2021, and the successful F-35 testing for the JS Kaga (DDH-184) off the coast of San Diego in late 2024.



The importance of Japan’s ability to operate F-35 aircraft aboard its ships and at its air bases can not be understated, and Rowell’s work played a critical role to make that ability a reality.



While the F-35 is widely recognized as a vital asset to global security, it’s the dedication and expertise of people behind the scenes like Rowell who make its success possible.



“This is a tremendous and very much well-deserved honor,” said Asher Curry, the F-35 JPO Japan deputy program manager. “Through his work with the F-35 JPO, Graham did a great deal to strengthen the JASDF and US-Japan relations -- this award is a testament to that.”



Rowell’s work reflects the ongoing cooperation between the United States and Japan, and his contributions support the future of bilateral security efforts. The F-35 JPO acknowledges this significant recognition and looks forward to continued collaboration in support of the U.S.-Japan partnership.